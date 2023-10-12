Chiefs TE Travis Kelce (ankle) active for Thursday night vs. Broncos

Travis Kelce would not let his ankle keep him from coming back in Week 5.

He won't let it keep him from playing in Week 6, either.

Kelce is officially active for the Kansas City Chiefs' AFC West tilt against the Denver Broncos on Thursday night.

The eight-time Pro Bowl tight end garnered a questionable designation coming into the game after he was a limited participant in Tuesday and Wednesday's practice. Nevertheless, the Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes will have their top target on the field.

Kelce injured his ankle in Sunday's win over the Minnesota Vikings. He exited briefly, got taped up and returned in time to catch a 4-yard touchdown that would stand as the game-winner.

So far in 2023, Kelce leads Kansas City with 27 receptions (10 more than any other Chief), 222 receiving yards and three touchdown catches.

With a short week to rest up his ailing ankle, there was concern Kelce would not play. Though he's taking the field, it will be worth monitoring how much run he gets and if Mahomes can lean on him as he's accustomed.

The Broncos (1-4) and Chiefs (4-1) kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET on Prime Video and NFL+.