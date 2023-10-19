Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy on lack of production: 'Whole lot of stuff that you've got to go through as a receiver to be successful'

Following career highs in catches (67), receiving yards (972) and touchdown catches (six) in 2022, Jeudy has only 20 catches (on 29 targets) for 222 yards and no TD catches in five games after missing the opener with a hamstring injury.

Jeudy believes he should receive credit for his route-running prowess, even if he's not getting the ball

"That's what y'all need to go watch the film instead of looking at the stats," he said. "Go watch the film and see what it is."

The Broncos gave the Chiefs a fight last Thursday but lost, 19-8. Jeudy had a relatively quiet night, with three catches for 14 yards.

"It's always frustrating losing. Nobody wants to lose," Jeudy told reporters at his locker. "Losing is the worst possible thing that can happen. That's really frustrating."

The Broncos picked up Jeudy's fifth-year option this spring, which will guarantee him $12.987 million in 2024. Considering the way Jeudy finished last season, with 523 yards and three TDs in his final five games of 2022, the move felt like a no-brainer at the time.

Jeudy understands fans' frustration with his lack of production and the team's lack of success. But he believes he's doing as well as he can, considering the circumstances.

"I'm a first-round pick, so people have high expectations for me, and I have high expectations, too," Jeudy said. "But at the same time, when you don't – how can I say this? I don't want to say I'm not playing to that standard, because I feel like I'm doing what I can do and I'm controlling what I can control.

"I just feel like when you're not playing to that standard, people are going to talk bad about you. Especially when you're losing. When you're losing, people are definitely going to talk bad about you."

Jeudy's name was floated in offseason trade chatter. With the NFL's Oct. 31 trade deadline looming, that talk could be rekindled. Either way, Jeudy is fine with it.

"It don't affect me at all because at the end of the day, I'm still going to be the player I am," Jeudy said. "I know what I can do and I know what I'm capable of.