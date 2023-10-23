Bills HC Sean McDermott after upset loss to Patriots: 'We're beating ourselves'

Compared to the Bills' quick starts through the first four weeks -- 34 first-quarter points scored and 67 total points in the first half during that stretch -- the worrisome trend was recognized by McDermott, but reasons as to why befuddled the head coach.

"I wish I could tell you," he said. "We talk about it, we talk about being more detailed, getting into a rhythm early, playing complementary football and all three phases working together. We haven't been able to get into a good rhythm, obviously."

Down, 22-10, in the fourth quarter, Allen and the offense eventually found their footing with consecutive TD drives that mirrored an offense that entered Week 7 ranked top five yards gained (374.8 per game) and scoring (28.8 per game). With a three-point lead late in the game, securing the win was essentially left to the Bills' typically stout defense, but Patriots QB Mac Jones went ahead and authored a comeback of his own, finding tight end Mike Gesicki for the game-winning TD to cap off an eight-play, 69-yard drive with 12 seconds remaining.

"When it comes down to it, I've got to close the game out," McDermott said of his defense.

There were several other miscues and faulty habits that aided the Bills' misery on Sunday -- a missed field goal before halftime, a turnover on downs in the fourth quarter, a 42% conversion rate on third down and a game-high nine penalties for 46 yards. McDermott recognized it all and wasn't shy to realize the inconsistent team in the mirror, but it would be convenient to find answers quickly with the Bills (4-3) entering a short week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-3) this Thursday night.