2023 NFL season, Week 7: What We Learned from Jaguars' win over Saints on Thursday night

New Orleans has back-to-back 400-yard outings on offense, but it took it 87 plays to hit the mark Thursday, for an average of 4.7 yards per play. Even with two late TD drives, the Saints sandwiched those around two three-and-outs when they had shifted momentum back in their favor. Kamara had 153 yards, and 29 touches four days after he had 22 at Houston. That's asking a lot, but he’s their most reliable playmaker at this point. Even with Olave getting into the game in the second half, and Thomas getting in the end zone, the Saints racked up too many empty possessions. Carr got angry at his receivers (even Kamara once) multiple times, although one came when Olave stopped his route and Carr … threw the ball five yards out of bounds. Carr also expressed his frustration toward offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael, to whom

after having similar “chats” late in the frustrating loss to Houston. There’s just still a lot to get ironed out with this unit.