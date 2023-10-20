Jaguars WR Christian Kirk speeds past Saints for 44-yard game-winner: 'I don't think I ran that fast since college'

Kirk, like the rest of the Jaguars offense, had gone cold in the second half. He had five catches for 46 yards through the first 30 minutes and went without a catch in the third quarter and for the first 11 minutes and change of the fourth.

"We definitely got to be better in the second half," Kirk said. "Coming out and not going three-and-out and we hit that lull that we've been seeing that past couple of weeks, so I know that's going to be a point of emphasis for us just finding ways to not find ourselves in these situations, especially when you had a lead like we did. When you get into a lull like that you give good teams an opportunity to comeback. That stuff will get us beat ultimately, so I'm glad we were able to make a play when it mattered, but we definitely have some room for improvement."