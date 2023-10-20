Around the NFL

Trevor Lawrence runs wild on injured knee in Jaguars' win over Saints: 'Funny how that works'

Published: Oct 20, 2023 at 08:33 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback ﻿Trevor Lawrence﻿ not only played through a knee injury that caused him to be questionable entering Thursday night's contest against the New Orleans Saints -- he thrived.

Lawrence posted a career-best 59 yards rushing on eight carries, including a few chunk gains, in the 31-24 victory at the Caesars Superdome.

"I mean, golly, it is crazy how you have something like that going on and you do not plan on moving a lot and you end up running the ball more than I usually do," Lawrence said. "So, it's just funny how that works. But it felt pretty good. I was happy with it and (it) didn't bother me too much. Definitely did not set it back. So, I am really happy with that and that was the goal, to play, find a way to win the game and not set it back and we've got 10 days now to recover and get ready for Pittsburgh. So it went perfect, honestly."

If not for three end-of-game kneel-downs that cost him four yards, Lawrence's final rushing stat line would have read five carries for 63 yards, with many of them coming in key spots with the offense stymied after a hot start.

"Like I said, that wasn't the plan," he said. "It wasn't the plan, but you know, instincts kind of take over and I'm glad that it was able to hold up and I was able to feel good enough to make those plays. I think those were needed at times. You have to give credit to that Saints defense. They are a good defense. They gave us some tough looks. The guys up front did a heck of a job blocking and giving me opportunities down the field. Then when I needed to scramble, I had clean lanes. And you know, I don't know if that was part of the Saints' plan to bring those pressures with me maybe not being able to be as mobile, but the lanes opened up and presented itself and I took advantage."

Related Links

Lawrence finished 20-of-29 passing for 204 yards and a touchdown -- 44 of those yards came on a 3-yard toss that ﻿Christian Kirk﻿ took for the game-winning TD.

With a questionable knee, the Jags QB got the ball out quickly to avoid the rush. Lawrence averaged a 2.20-second time to throw, which led to just three total pressures. The QB wasn't pressured on any of his 11 dropbacks in the second half, per Next Gen Stats.

And when he couldn't get the ball out quickly, he used his legs, which seemed to surprise a Saints defense that likely didn't plan for a mobile quarterback, given the knee injury.

Coach Doug Pederson glowed about his QB's ability to play through ailment.

"It just again shows the type of person he is and the unselfishness he has," Pederson said. "I saw it last year when he got injured. He got injured in the Detroit game, and he battled injury throughout the rest of the year and gutted that out. This is different. This is a short week. On Monday, I would have told you he was not playing in this football game, but that's not who Trevor is. Again, I'm proud of his effort -- the ability to escape the pocket and run. Fortunately, they were straight-ahead runs. He didn't have to cut too much. A lot of gutsy performances out there, and his is probably the No. 1."

Winners of four consecutive games, the 5-2 Jaguars now have 10 days for Lawrence to rest his knee before they face the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 8, followed by a Week 9 bye.

Related Content

news

Ravens OC Todd Monken recognizes red-zone struggles: 'We just have to do a better job'

Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken recognized Baltimore's struggle to score touchdowns in the red zone ahead of Sunday's showdown with the Detroit Lions.
news

Kyle Shanahan 'happy' with Christian McCaffrey's heavy workload: 'Real easy to put a lot on his plate'

49ers running back ﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿ is dealing with an oblique injury that jeopardizes his availability for Week 7. Given the star RB's injury history before joining San Francisco, the workload question was bound to pop up.
news

Saints QB Derek Carr on outbursts during loss to Jaguars: 'I have got to kind of chill out'

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr's frustration with a struggling offense boiled over several times in Thursday night's 31-24 home loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, with the signal-caller barking at several teammates and coaches.
news

Jaguars WR Christian Kirk speeds past Saints for 44-yard game-winner: 'I don't think I ran that fast since college'

With the Jaguars having become a toothless prowl, quarterback ﻿Trevor Lawrence﻿ was just looking for a spark. He found ﻿Christian Kirk﻿ -- and 44 yards later Jacksonville had the touchdown that would hold for the game-winner in a 31-24 victory over the Saints. 
news

2023 NFL season, Week 7: What We Learned from Jaguars' win over Saints on Thursday night

Trevor Lawrence hit Christian Kirk for a 44-yard game-winning touchdown and the Jacksonville Jaguars defense held off Derek Carr and the New Orleans Saints for a 31-24 victory on Thursday night. 
news

Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy on lack of production: 'Whole lot of stuff that you've got to go through as a receiver to be successful'

Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy's production has been lacking and then some this season. On Thursday, the wideout noted that stats can be deceiving and looking at the film shows his true worth. 
news

Week 7 Thursday inactives: Jacksonville Jaguars at New Orleans Saints 

The official inactives for Thursday Night Football: Jacksonville Jaguars at New Orleans Saints 
news

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence (knee) active for Thursday night vs. Saints 

Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence is officially active for the Jaguars' Week 7 matchup against the New Orleans Saints on "Thursday Night Football." 
news

Saquon Barkley wants to stay put with Giants: 'I don't want to get traded'

With the NFL trade deadline approaching on Oct. 31, New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley made it clear that he doesn't want to be traded.
news

NFL trade deadline: Tracking every move since start of the 2023 regular season

NFL.com is tracking every deal made from the start of the 2022 regular season (Sept. 7) through Oct. 31's 4 p.m. ET cutoff.
news

Raiders rule out QB Jimmy Garoppolo (back) vs. Bears

The Raiders have ruled out quarterback ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ for Sunday's game against the Bears, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Garoppolo has been dealing with a back injury since exiting Las Vegas' Week 6 win.