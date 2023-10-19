Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence (knee) active for Thursday night vs. Saints 

Trevor Lawrence is set for the 41st straight start to begin his NFL career.
Lawrence is officially active for the Jacksonville Jaguars' Week 7 matchup against the New Orleans Saints on Thursday Night Football.
Lawrence has been dealing with a knee injury that had him questionable to play, but he'll give it a go and continue his run of never having missed a start in his two-plus-season career.
Lawrence, who was wearing a small brace during warmups, injured his knee just four days earlier in a Week 6 victory against the Indianapolis Colts. No stranger to being on the injury report, Lawrence was questionable for multiple games in the 2022 season due to a toe injury, but this is the first time he's dealt with a knee injury, and he predicted on Tuesday that a decision would come down to game day as to whether he'd play.
The decision is he'll give it a go and play the first game of his career against the Saints.
Despite his injury, Lawrence and the Jaguars are riding high, having won three straight coming into Thursday.
Lawrence has thrown for 1,439 yards on 141-of-210 (67%) passing with seven touchdowns and just three interceptions.
The Jaguars (4-2) and Saints (3-3) kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET on Prime Video.