Justin Herbert: Chargers won't 'panic,' 'quit' despite 2-4 start 

Those roles were reversed in the second half as the Chargers defense forced an opening-half turnover and three consecutive punts while Herbert went 7-of-16 passing for 100 yards and a 25.0 passer rating.

"Yeah, it's frustrating," Chargers head coach Brandon Staley said of the tale of two halves. "I can't tell you why the season starting this way, but it's just, it is. It's no one's responsibility but mine. We've got a good football team. We need to reset as a football team. We need to reset. We've had two tough losses in a row, but we've got a good football team. We just got to make sure that we keep it simple. We keep doing the little things well because this is a good group of guys. It's a good football team. We need to get back to work."

Herbert's struggles persisted in the face of consistent pressure from Chiefs pass rushers (five sacks, eight QB hits) and an ineffective rushing attack which rendered the Chargers predictable by game's end. His final throw -- a misfire intercepted by Bryan Cook to seal the two-score loss -- was a brutal reminder of the late-game struggles that are becoming a trend for Herbert and Co. in 2023.

Herbert recognizes those blunders in crunch time and is looking for a complete effort going forward.

"It's all four quarters, and we have to put together four quarters, or however long the game takes until there's zero left on the clock," Herbert said. "Our offense has to keep moving. We have to keep converting, and we have to do a better job."

The Chargers (2-4) go into Week 8 with a Sunday night date with the Chicago Bears (2-5) but face a gauntlet that includes the Jets, Lions and Ravens in the coming weeks. Sunday's result also allowed the Chiefs (6-1) to take a commanding lead in the AFC West.