NFL announces complete Week 18 schedule for 2022 season with Lions-Packers on 'Sunday Night Football'

Published: Jan 02, 2023 at 04:04 PM
The 2022 NFL regular season will end with an NFC North clash with postseason implications.

The NFL announced on Monday that the Packers will host the Lions on Sunday Night Football on Jan. 8 with Green Bay clinching a wild-card spot with a win, while Detroit needs a win plus a Seahawks loss to the Rams to book a playoff ticket.

The NFL announced on Sunday that Week 18 will feature a Saturday doubleheader on Jan. 7 beginning with Chiefs-Raiders at 4:30 p.m. ET followed by Titans-Jaguars at 8:15 p.m. ET. Both Saturday games will be televised on ESPN, ABC and ESPN Deportes.

If the Bills beat the Bengals tonight, the Week 18 Ravens-Bengals game will be played at 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS with the winner clinching the AFC North. If Cincinnati defeats Buffalo, the Ravens-Bengals game will be played at 1 p.m. ET on CBS.

Complete Week 18 schedule

Saturday (Jan. 7)

Sunday (Jan. 8)

