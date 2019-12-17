NFC playoff picture: Glut of 11-3 teams fight for top playoff seeds

It's so strange to place a team that is clearly a tier below San Francisco ahead of the Niners, but that's how these seeding things go when one division doesn't match the caliber of the others. This year, that division is the NFC East, and even after a dreadful three-game stretch that would doom most teams in other seasons, Dallas is somehow still in the driver's seat for the division title. All the Cowboys need to do is complete a season sweep of the Eagles in Week 16 in front of a hostile crowd at Lincoln Financial Field. Easier said than done, of course, but the Eagles also seem unable to get out of their own way more often than not. We'll see which team can better avoid pitfalls before the Cowboys close the season against the Redskins.