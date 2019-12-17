AFC playoff picture: Who'll earn home-field advantage, byes?

The sixth seed will belong to either the Steelers, Titans or Texans (or Cleveland or Oakland, but I mean, come on). Pittsburgh has the tiebreaker over Tennessee because of conference record (6-4 vs. 6-5); Houston owns a far superior 8-3 mark in conference. If the Steelers win out, it's their spot no matter what happens between the Texans and Titans in the AFC South. If Pittsburgh falls to either the Jets or Ravens, Houston could lose out and still hop the Steelers for the sixth seed, while Tennessee could lose to New Orleans (an NFC opponent) beat the Texans and get in over Pittsburgh, both due to conference record. However, if the Steelers drop just one game and the Titans lose to the Texans in Week 17, then the sixth seed is Pittsburgh's. Get it? Got it? Good.