What We Learned

2023 NFL season, Week 14: What We Learned from Monday night doubleheader 

Published: Dec 11, 2023 at 11:30 PM
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
2023 · 5-8-0
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
2023 · 9-4-0

FULL BOX SCORE


Rookie Will Levis led a dramatic game-winning drive and the Tennessee Titans had one of their most impressive performances yet on Monday.

Thanks to Derrick Henry's second touchdown run and the defense coming up big yet again, the Titans upset the Miami Dolphins, 28-27.

It was Tennessee's first road win and Miami's first road loss.

Around the NFL will have more shortly from Nick Shook.


New York Giants
New York Giants
2023 · 5-8-0
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
2023 · 6-7-0

FULL BOX SCORE


Despite the Green Bay Packers' late heroics, Monday night belonged to Tommy DeVito and the New York Giants. 

DeVito drove Big Blue down the field for a Randy Bullock 37-yard game-winning field goal in New York's dramatic 24-22 win over Green Bay. 

It was the Giants' third straight win and stopped the Packers' three-game winning streak. 

Around the NFL will have more shortly from Nick Shook. 


