2023 NFL season, Week 14: What We Learned from Monday night doubleheader 

Rookie Will Levis led a dramatic game-winning drive and the Tennessee Titans had one of their most impressive performances yet on Monday.

Thanks to Derrick Henry's second touchdown run and the defense coming up big yet again, the Titans upset the Miami Dolphins, 28-27.

It was Tennessee's first road win and Miami's first road loss.

