2023 NFL season, Week 14: What We Learned from Monday night doubleheader 

Rookie Will Levis led a dramatic game-winning drive and the Tennessee Titans had one of their most impressive performances yet on Monday.
Thanks to Derrick Henry's second touchdown run and the defense coming up big yet again, the Titans upset the Miami Dolphins, 28-27.
It was Tennessee's first road win and Miami's first road loss.
Despite the Green Bay Packers' late heroics, Monday night belonged to Tommy DeVito and the New York Giants.
DeVito drove Big Blue down the field for a Randy Bullock 37-yard game-winning field goal in New York's dramatic 24-22 win over Green Bay.
It was the Giants' third straight win and stopped the Packers' three-game winning streak.
