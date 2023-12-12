Around the NFL

Undrafted rookie QB Tommy DeVito leads Giants to third win in a row

Published: Dec 12, 2023 at 02:55 AM
nfl-shield-1400x1000
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

In the New Jersey tale of Tommy DeVito, the New York Giants' undrafted underdog turned in his best act yet on Monday evening.

Playing in front of his parents and a home crowd he has galvanized, DeVito scrambled and threw his way into Giants lore as the quarterback led New York to a thrilling 24-22 comeback win over the Green Bay Packers.

"Just go win the football game," DeVito said of his mindset ahead of the game-winning drive. "Go execute a drive that we practice every day before practice, which is a two-minute drive. We do it every day, different situations. … So just go out and go win a game."

Though he's a rookie, DeVito's moxie and poise with the game on the line was clear and unsurprising to his head coach.

"Yeah, you don't have to worry about that," Giants head coach Brian Daboll said about talking to DeVito regarding keeping his calmness. "He keeps his composure. There's really nothing. Here's a couple of plays we like. Go out there and rip that son of a b----. Pretty simple."

DeVito has propelled the Giants to their first three-game winning streak since 2022, having tied the NFL record for most wins (three) by a rookie undrafted QB in the NFL's Common Draft Era after his second game-winning drive, a first for a UDFA rookie in the Common Draft Era, per NFL Research.

Having piloted New York to a surprising 21-13 advantage over a previously red-hot Packers squad, DeVito watched as Jordan Love hooked up with Malik Heath for a touchdown to make it 22-21 as only 1:33 remained on the clock. But the clock's not yet run out on DeVito's fable.

The 25-year-old proud product of Livingston, New Jersey, led the Giants on a 57-yard drive -- keyed by a 32-yard heave to Wan’Dale Robinson -- to set up Randy Bullock's 37-yard game-winner with zeroes on the clock.

"I was standing next to Dabs," DeVito said of Bullock's field goal, which the QB celebrated arm and arm with his head coach. "I don't know if he would want me saying this, but at first, he wasn't going to look. And then he was like, 'I'm going to look.' I was like, 'Alright.' So, we stood right next to each other, and as soon as we saw it go in, it was pure excitement. I grabbed him, hugged him, told him I loved him and celebrated with my teammates."

Related Links

In his thrilling prime-time performance, DeVito was a pinpoint 17-of-21 passing for 158 yards and a touchdown to go with 71 yards on the ground. Playing opposite another quarterback in Love who was trending upward as of late, it was "Tommy Cutlets" who kept cooking, while Love went cold.

With starter Daniel Jones and second-stringer Tyrod Taylor lost to injuries, the 6-foot-2 DeVito was the last Giants quarterback left standing when he made his NFL debut in Week 8. He threw seven passes as the offense was clearly managed to avoid putting the game in DeVito's hands during an eventual 13-10 loss.

He came on in relief again the following week when a returning Jones was lost for the season with an ACL tear. DeVito was 15 of 20 for 175 yards and a touchdown in a 30-6 defeat to the Las Vegas Raiders.

With little choice other than to trust a free-agent QB off the streets, the Giants decided to start the rookie off his parents' couch.

DeVito showed some fight, but the Giants' dreary season continued with a 49-17 beatdown at the hands of the hated Dallas Cowboys.

Then it all turned around against the Commanders. With DeVito tossing a trio of TD passes, New York beat Washington, 31-19. A week after that, DeVito and Co. came away with a 10-7 win over New England.

Then came Monday night, plenty of fanfare, a host of family members rooting him on and a finish that was prognosticated all the way back in the 1988 comedy classic Coming to America.

DeVito captained a pair of scoring drives capped by Saquon Barkley touchdown runs. Then he found Isaiah Hodgins after a sprinting scramble to his right before launching a beauty of a pass into the back of the end zone for a stellar Hodgins TD catch. 

Despite the Packers' late heroics, though, Monday night belonged to DeVito and the Giants.

"I think he's a young player that's doing the right things," Daboll said. "Making the most of his opportunity. Earned the right to play today, and he earned the right to play the next week. Kid's done a good job."

At 5-8, the Giants sit in third in the NFC East and 12th in the conference. They're a long shot at best to return to the playoffs. After last year's postseason run, the Giants have fallen well short of expectations.

The unknown DeVito has emerged from out of nowhere, however, to become a story and offer a respite from the doldrums the Giants had been submerged in for the first 10 weeks. Right now, that's been plenty good enough for the G-Men.

"I think in every game we've played this year, we showed that we never gave up on any snap, no matter what the score was," DeVito said. "Never looked up at the scoreboard. Just kept on fighting each and every play, each and every game. And it's starting to come to fruition with these games in the past now, and just going to keep trying to go 1-0 each week."

Related Content

news

2023 NFL season, Week 14: What We Learned from Monday night doubleheader 

Tommy DeVito and the Giants prevailed against Jordan Love and the Packers in a nail-biter, while Will Levis and the Titans also went down to the wire with Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins. 
news

Niners become first team in 2023 to clinch playoff berth

The San Francisco 49ers' win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday afternoon, coupled with the Green Bay Packers' loss to the New York Giants, clinched a playoff berth for head coach Kyle Shanahan's squad.
news

Week 14 Monday inactives: Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins; Green Bay Packers at New York Giants

The official inactives for Monday Night Football doubleheader: Tennesee Titans at Miami Dolphins, Green Bay Packers at New York Giants
news

UNC star QB Drake Maye announces intentions to enter 2024 NFL Draft

North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye announced on Monday that he intends to forgo an additional season of eligibility and enter the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

Vikings' Kevin O'Connell says Justin Jefferson has 'good chance' to play vs. Bengals; no call on QB

Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell told reporters on Monday that Justin Jefferson (chest) is considered day to day and has a "good chance" to play Saturday against the Bengals.
news

Chiefs' Andy Reid says Kadarius Toney didn't check with ref before penalty: We need to line up right

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid on Monday told reporters that wide receiver Kadarius Toney did not check with officials prior to his crucial offsides penalty in Sunday's loss to the Bills.
news

Brandon Staley: Chargers will 'do whatever's best' for QB Justin Herbert following finger injury

After Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert suffered a fractured index finger in Sunday's loss to the Broncos, head coach Brandon Staley says the team will "do whatever's best" for franchise signal-caller.
news

Niners' Trent Williams on QB Brock Purdy's success: 'It damn sure ain't got nothing to do with the system'

After San Francisco's win over Seattle, Niners offensive tackle Trent Williams scoffed at the notion of Brock Purdy being labeled a system quarterback.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Dec. 11

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Jalen Hurts on Eagles' back-to-back blowout losses: 'It's something that we're going through, not necessarily stuck in'

After losing two consecutive games to NFC contenders, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts acknowledges that the recent struggles are something that the team is going to get through. 
news

Jets HC Robert Saleh: QB Zach Wilson 'outstanding' in successful return to starting lineup

Jets head coach Robert Saleh said QB Zach Wilson was 'outstanding' in his winning return to the lineup Sunday against the Texans.