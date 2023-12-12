Matt LaFleur: Packers 'learned a valuable lesson' in loss to Giants

Jordan Love missed a host of throws, and turned the ball over on back-to-back possessions, his first game with two-plus giveaways since Week 10. The offense stalled repeatedly in the red zone. The defense couldn't pressure the QB and allowed the Giants to run through it late. And Keisean Nixon muffed a punt early in the third quarter that flipped the script in New York's favor.

"You can look and nitpick each phase of the game," LaFleur said. "Special teams wasn't good enough. Offense wasn't good enough. Defense wasn't good enough. All three collectively, and when you're bad in all three phases, that's what happens. You lose the game."

If Giants undrafted sensation Tommy DeVito has proven anything, it's that the moment you underestimate an NFL team, they'll burn you.

After more than a month of stellar, upward-trajectory play, Love struggled, reverting to early season issues that plagued an ineffective offense and couldn't find the range deep.

"Not good enough," Love said of his play. "Obviously, not good enough to get the job done there at the end. Obviously two costly turnovers hurt us a lot. Just not good enough."

Despite getting outplayed, the Packers took the lead late following a Saquon Barkley fumble that Love turned into a TD to Malik Heath. But a defense that astonishingly couldn't pressure the QB gave up the game-winning field goal drive.

The Packers blew a chance to put a game's distance between themselves and the rest of the NFC wild-card contenders. LaFleur's club remained in the No. 7 slot ahead of L.A. Seattle, Atlanta, and New Orleans, but their margin for error was shaved with a battle against the NFC South-leading Tampa Bay Buccaneers on tap this Sunday.