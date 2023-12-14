Around the NFL

Jets QB Zach Wilson looking to build on Week 14 success

Published: Dec 14, 2023 at 10:48 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Zach Wilson's 2023 season isn't deserving of a Hollywood script, but after putting together his best performance of the year (if not his career), he's riding on a bit of a high note.

It can all come crashing back down to a familiar place if Wilson struggles in Week 15. But the quarterback -- who was benched for Tim Boyle, who was later benched for Trevor Siemian before New York turned back to Wilson -- isn't worrying about a worst-case scenario. He's aiming to build on a shockingly efficient performance with the goal of proving it wasn't a fluke.

"I think it shows us what we can do as an offense," Wilson said Wednesday, via the Associated Press. "Now that we set the bar there, we've got to be able to show we can do it again. I think that's always the thing is, hey, you did it once, now you've got to show us you can do it again."

The mere fact we're even able to have this discussion is an achievement. Wilson was handed the unenviable task of leading the Jets after Aaron Rodgers' Achilles tear ended his season after just four plays, and while Wilson battled, he proved to be incapable of helping the Jets realize their potential. Head coach Robert Saleh begrudgingly benched Wilson after weeks of ignoring calls for a change, but because none of his replacements fared any better, he turned back to Wilson for Week 14.

Related Links

The time off, while short, allowed Wilson to reset. He returned as a quarterback playing free from worry, posting a 27-for-36, 301-yard, two-touchdown outing in an upset win over the Texans on a soggy day at MetLife Stadium.

"No matter how confident you are, there's nothing that boosts confidence more than affirmation," Saleh said. "I don't want to speak for him, but I would imagine that having the game he had is a new level of confidence that I don't think he even realized he had and of knowing that he is capable.

"He knocked off a lot of firsts, I mean, he dominated in the rain, had over 300 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions, he was working off schedule. He did a lot of things on his own and made a lot of plays that made everybody around him better."

The performance was good enough to earn Wilson AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors, an award no one would have expected him to earn a month ago. The success may have come too late in the 2023 season, but after Wilson has endured so many struggles in such a bright spotlight, the turnaround -- even if only for a week -- made for a feel-good story the Jets sorely needed.

With his future uncertain, Wilson will take the field this weekend with a bit of momentum for the first time in his career.

"I think it's really a testament to this offense," Wilson said. "We've been going through it, obviously, and momentum was a thing for us in that game and I just thought it was really cool how everyone kind of rebounded. So I think that's something we all get to share.

"It felt good to have that flow as an offense and to score points and do what we expect to do every week."

We'll see if he can replicate his success against a Dolphins team looking to bounce back after a shocking upset loss to Tennessee.

Related Content

news

Patrick Mahomes' to Kadarius Toney following loss to Bills: One mistake 'not going to define you'

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes said Wednesday that he's not interested in pinning blame on his teammate Kadarius Toney. Instead, he's focused on uplifting Toney after the wideout's game-altering mistake in Week 14.
news

Niners' Kyle Shanahan won't choose between Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey from MVP: 'Are you trying to get me in trouble?'

Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan will not choose between QB Brock Purdy and RB Christian McCaffrey as MVP, but if it's going to a non-QB, Shanahan believes it must be CMC. 
news

Commissioner Goodell backs ruling in KC-BUF game: 'It was absolutely the right call'

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell spoke with reporters on Wednesday at the conclusion of the December League Meeting in Irving, Texas, and addressed recent complaints regarding the league's officiating.
news

NFL to examine eliminating hip-drop tackles this offseason; kickoff play, tush push, fumbles out of end zone also to be reviewed 

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and EVP of football operations Troy Vincent on Wednesday expressed a desire to the the hip-drop tackle removed this offseason.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 15: Four things to watch for in Chargers-Raiders on Prime Video

NFL.com's Eric Edholm breaks down four things to watch for when the Los Angeles Chargers visit the Las Vegas Raiders on "Thursday Night Football."
news

Week 15 NFL injury report for 2023 season

Official injury reports for each game in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.
news

Playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 15 of 2023 NFL season

NFL.com breaks down the playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.
news

SoFi Stadium approved to host Super Bowl LXI in 2027

Super Bowl LXI in 2027 will be played at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, following the approval of owners on Wednesday at the December League Meeting.
news

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson (chest) says he'll play Saturday vs. Bengals

Justin Jefferson details a chest injury that forced him out early last Sunday, but the injury won't keep the Minnesota Vikings WR out of this Saturday's game versus the Bengals. 
news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes regrets postgame reaction versus Bills, admits it was 'emotion talking'

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes regrets his irate response to officials flagging Kadarius Toney offside in Sunday's loss to Buffalo, saying Wednesday that his emotions got the better of him.
news

Patriots HC Bill Belichick deflects questions regarding future: 'I'm getting ready for Kansas City'

Bill Belichick has remained a topic of conversation for much of the Patriots' struggle-filled year, and the head coach again was forced to face questions regarding his future by the New England media on Wednesday.