Jets QB Zach Wilson looking to build on Week 14 success

The time off, while short, allowed Wilson to reset. He returned as a quarterback playing free from worry, posting a 27-for-36, 301-yard, two-touchdown outing in an upset win over the Texans on a soggy day at MetLife Stadium.

"No matter how confident you are, there's nothing that boosts confidence more than affirmation," Saleh said. "I don't want to speak for him, but I would imagine that having the game he had is a new level of confidence that I don't think he even realized he had and of knowing that he is capable.

"He knocked off a lot of firsts, I mean, he dominated in the rain, had over 300 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions, he was working off schedule. He did a lot of things on his own and made a lot of plays that made everybody around him better."

The performance was good enough to earn Wilson AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors, an award no one would have expected him to earn a month ago. The success may have come too late in the 2023 season, but after Wilson has endured so many struggles in such a bright spotlight, the turnaround -- even if only for a week -- made for a feel-good story the Jets sorely needed.

With his future uncertain, Wilson will take the field this weekend with a bit of momentum for the first time in his career.

"I think it's really a testament to this offense," Wilson said. "We've been going through it, obviously, and momentum was a thing for us in that game and I just thought it was really cool how everyone kind of rebounded. So I think that's something we all get to share.

"It felt good to have that flow as an offense and to score points and do what we expect to do every week."