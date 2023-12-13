Around the NFL

New York QBs Zach Wilson, Tommy DeVito highlight Players of the Week

Published: Dec 13, 2023 at 11:59 AM
nfl-shield-1400x1000
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Who were the NFL's top stars in Week 14? Each Wednesday the league unveils its weekly honor roll. See who the Players of the Week are below.

AFC Offensive Player of the Week

Zach Wilson
Zach Wilson
New York Jets · QB

Thrust back into the starting lineup -- and under the New York spotlight -- Wilson turned in perhaps the finest performance of his young career. In leading the Jets past the upstart Houston Texans, 30-6, Wilson threw for 301 yards, two touchdowns, no interceptions and a 117.9 QB rating as he completed 27 of 36 passes (75%).

NFC Offensive Player of the Week

Tommy DeVito
Tommy DeVito
New York Giants · QB

Playing in front of a true home crowd, DeVito led the Giants to a riveting comeback win over the Green Bay Packers, 24-22, on Monday night. Becoming the first undrafted rookie in the Common Draft Era to lead two game-winning drives, DeVito led the way as he went 4 for 4 on his team's final drive to set up ﻿﻿Randy Bullock﻿﻿'s game-winning field goal. In all, DeVito completed 81% of his passes (17 of 21) for 158 yards, a touchdown, no interceptions and a 113.9 rating. He also had 71 yards on the ground to help the Giants to a third straight win.

AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Harold Landry
Harold Landry
Tennessee Titans · LB

Landry closed the show on one of the NFL's most improbable comebacks Monday night, as his fourth-down sack sealed the Titans' 28-27 win over the Miami Dolphins. It was Landry's third sack of the night. He also had five tackles during a game in which the Titans rallied from a 14-point deficit with less than three minutes remaining, becoming the first team to do so since Week 11 of the 2017 season.

 

NFC Defensive Player of the Week

Ivan Pace Jr.
Ivan Pace Jr.
Minnesota Vikings · LB

Pace continued his stellar rookie campaign Sunday, leading the Vikings in their 3-0 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. In a defensive showdown, Pace was the catalyst, piling up a game-high 13 tackles, a sack, a tackle for loss, a QB hit and a pass breakup. 

AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Tylan Wallace
Tylan Wallace
Baltimore Ravens · WR

Filling in for Devin Duvernay, Wallace ran off with an overtime win, propelling the Ravens past the Los Angeles Rams, 37-31, on Sunday. After Baltimore punted away its first OT possession, Wallace ended the afternoon with a scintillating 76-yard punt return TD. It was just the fourth OT punt return TD in NFL history. 

NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Brandon Aubrey
Brandon Aubrey
Dallas Cowboys · K

The first-year sensation stayed perfect on the season and made a little history during the Cowboys’ 33-13 drubbing of the rival Philadelphia Eagles. Aubrey became the first NFL kicker in history to have multiple field goals of 59-plus yards in one game. He was a perfect seven of seven on kicks, converting three extra points and a quartet of field goals from 60(!), 59, 45 and 50 yards, with his last three closing out the scoring on Sunday night and running his streak to 30 straight made field goals to begin his career. 

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Dec. 13

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Raiders WR Davante Adams calls 3-0 loss to Vikings 'embarrassing'

Following a historic low-scoring loss to the Vikings last Sunday, Raiders WR Davante Adams felt embarrassed to be shut out in a game where Las Vegas' defense held the opponent to a field goal. 
news

Steelers QB Mitch Trubisky says his play must 'be better' this Saturday vs. Colts

After struggling in his first start of the season in Week 13, Steelers QB Mitch Trubisky said he must 'be better' this Sunday against the Colts and the more reps in practice this week should aid that effort.
news

Bengals rookie RB Chase Brown turning heads late in season: 'He's a fast guy. Real fast'

Bengals running back Chase Brown, who ran a 4.43 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine last year, is making a name for himself after breaking two big plays in the last two weeks.
news

QB Easton Stick on starting for Chargers: 'I understand North Dakota State is not the National Football League, but I'm used to winning'

Chargers quarterback Easton Stick will start on Thursday versus the Raiders and looked back on his college days with high expectations for himself. "I understand North Dakota State is not the National Football League, but I'm used to winning," Stick said. 
news

Vikings to start QB Nick Mullens vs. Bengals; Josh Dobbs benched after four starts

The Minnesota Vikings will start quarterback Nick Mullens in Saturday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported, per sources informed of the situation. The team later announced the news.
news

'Hard Knocks' details Tua Tagovailoa's on-air hijinks during Week 13 'ManningCast' appearance

In the fourth episode of HBO's Hard Knocks: In Season with the Miami Dolphins, the Dolphins' quarterbacks meeting was full of laughter as the group recounted the hijinks associated with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's appearance on Week 13's edition of the ManningCast.
news

Best moment to stream on NFL+ from each Week 14 game of 2023 season

NFL.com breaks down the best moments to stream on NFL+ from each Week 14 game of the 2023 season.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Dec. 12

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert to miss rest of 2023 season following surgery on broken finger

NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported on Tuesday that Chargers QB Justin Herbert will miss the rest of the year following surgery to repair the broken index finger on his throwing hand.
news

Dolphins' Mike McDaniel: Collapse vs. Titans 'humbling' but will be 'very galvanizing' for stretch run

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters on Monday that he expects his team to respond positively to a "humbling" loss to the Tennessee Titans.