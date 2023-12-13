New York QBs Zach Wilson, Tommy DeVito highlight Players of the Week

Who were the NFL's top stars in Week 14? Each Wednesday the league unveils its weekly honor roll. See who the Players of the Week are below.
AFC Offensive Player of the Week
Thrust back into the starting lineup -- and under the New York spotlight -- Wilson turned in perhaps the finest performance of his young career. In leading the Jets past the upstart Houston Texans, 30-6, Wilson threw for 301 yards, two touchdowns, no interceptions and a 117.9 QB rating as he completed 27 of 36 passes (75%).
NFC Offensive Player of the Week
Playing in front of a true home crowd, DeVito led the Giants to a riveting comeback win over the Green Bay Packers, 24-22, on Monday night. Becoming the first undrafted rookie in the Common Draft Era to lead two game-winning drives, DeVito led the way as he went 4 for 4 on his team's final drive to set up Randy Bullock's game-winning field goal. In all, DeVito completed 81% of his passes (17 of 21) for 158 yards, a touchdown, no interceptions and a 113.9 rating. He also had 71 yards on the ground to help the Giants to a third straight win.
AFC Defensive Player of the Week
Landry closed the show on one of the NFL's most improbable comebacks Monday night, as his fourth-down sack sealed the Titans' 28-27 win over the Miami Dolphins. It was Landry's third sack of the night. He also had five tackles during a game in which the Titans rallied from a 14-point deficit with less than three minutes remaining, becoming the first team to do so since Week 11 of the 2017 season.
NFC Defensive Player of the Week
Pace continued his stellar rookie campaign Sunday, leading the Vikings in their 3-0 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. In a defensive showdown, Pace was the catalyst, piling up a game-high 13 tackles, a sack, a tackle for loss, a QB hit and a pass breakup.
AFC Special Teams Player of the Week
Filling in for Devin Duvernay, Wallace ran off with an overtime win, propelling the Ravens past the Los Angeles Rams, 37-31, on Sunday. After Baltimore punted away its first OT possession, Wallace ended the afternoon with a scintillating 76-yard punt return TD. It was just the fourth OT punt return TD in NFL history.
NFC Special Teams Player of the Week
The first-year sensation stayed perfect on the season and made a little history during the Cowboys’ 33-13 drubbing of the rival Philadelphia Eagles. Aubrey became the first NFL kicker in history to have multiple field goals of 59-plus yards in one game. He was a perfect seven of seven on kicks, converting three extra points and a quartet of field goals from 60(!), 59, 45 and 50 yards, with his last three closing out the scoring on Sunday night and running his streak to 30 straight made field goals to begin his career.