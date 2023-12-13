New York QBs Zach Wilson, Tommy DeVito highlight Players of the Week

Playing in front of a true home crowd, DeVito led the Giants to a riveting comeback win over the Green Bay Packers, 24-22, on Monday night. Becoming the first undrafted rookie in the Common Draft Era to lead two game-winning drives, DeVito led the way as he went 4 for 4 on his team's final drive to set up ﻿﻿Randy Bullock﻿﻿'s game-winning field goal. In all, DeVito completed 81% of his passes (17 of 21) for 158 yards, a touchdown, no interceptions and a 113.9 rating. He also had 71 yards on the ground to help the Giants to a third straight win.