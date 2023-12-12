Titans QB Will Levis leads improbable 14-point comeback over Dolphins despite early miscues

Levis' night was full of twists, turns, peaks and valleys that only a roller-coaster designer would love. It started with a three-and-out, then the bottom fell out of the ride with a pick-six right into the lap of Dolphins defensive lineman Zach Sieler.

Then the rookie started the slow climb, helping dig the Titans into a fourth-quarter tie. The horrible pitch play seemed to silence Tennessee's chances. But Levis muscled his way through the final two drives, standing calmly in the pocket and delivering rockets when needed.

He finished with 327 passing yards -- a career-high -- on 23 of 38 attempts with a TD and an INT while taking only one sack despite an offensive line that has been through the wringer this season.

"I was just sticking to the game plan," Levis said. "Throwing to the open guy, trusting that I didn't necessarily need to be forcing anything. That happy medium of pushing it down the field but throwing to the open guy."

With the ground game stymied -- Henry: 17 carries, 34 yards, 2 TDs -- Levis used big plays to Hopkins and running back Tyjae Spears to jumpstart the offense late and made the right reads in the red zone. His ability to maneuver the pocket and keep his eyes downfield is heady for a young quarterback.

Chalk up another victory for Vrabel's bunch, which continues to show it will fight no matter the circumstance. Even down big with less than three minutes left.