NFL Year 2 breakouts: Kyren Williams, Kyle Hamilton among 10 young players who have emerged in 2023

The super-sized safety has flourished in a hybrid role in Mike Macdonald's scheme, most recently earning AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors for his two-pick, five-tackle effort in Baltimore's win over San Francisco. The 6-4, 220-pounder stones open-side runs as a slot defender, while also flashing the instincts, awareness and pursuit quickness to run down ball-carriers on the back side. Hamilton's versatility as a box defender allows him to shine as a pass rusher on blitzes, with the big-bodied playmaker coming off the edge or through the B-gap (between the offensive guard and offensive tackle). Hamilton also occasionally plays in the short post as a lurk defender between the hashes. The Ravens star has become a designated disruptor for a defense that ranks fifth in total D and first in points allowed. The sooner he can shake a knee injury that kept him out of practice this week, the better for Baltimore.