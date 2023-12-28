Fantasy football 2023 Week 17 sleepers: Trio of league-winning RB2s

We’ve spent most of the year picking on the Eagles’ secondary. Why stop now? Murray’s passing numbers haven’t been great since his return in Week 10. That shouldn’t be surprising for a player who missed all of training camp and the first two months of the regular season. But he has started to look more like himself over the past couple of games. Last week, he threw multiple touchdown passes for the first time this year.





On the one hand, you could claim that Philly’s defense has tightened up against the pass. On the other hand, you could say that they’ve faced Drew Lock and the duo of Tommy DeVito and Tyrod Taylor over the past two weeks (you’d be correct). The Eagles allowed multiple scoring strikes in each of their previous six games -- and more than 300 passing yards in four of them. For those who have streamed through the playoffs, Kyler could be your Week 17 QB1 hero.