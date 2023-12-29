Bold Predictions

Presented By

NFL Week 17 bold predictions: Bengals upset Chiefs; George Pickens has encore performance

Published: Dec 29, 2023 at 01:03 PM

Throughout the 2023 season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each week's slate of games (see the full Week 17 schedule).

NFLN_Talent_Headshots_1400x1000_Marc_Ross
Marc Ross

All season long, we have waited for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense to look dominant, but the new norm is a unit that ranked third in drops and first in offensive penalties heading into Week 16, while logging the sixth-most turnovers. We’ll see more of the same against the Bengals on Sunday, as the Chiefs lose their fourth game out of their last five, failing once again to score 20-plus points. This is a new chapter of the Andy Reid-Mahomes era.

Headshot_Author_Maurice_Jones-Drew_1400x1000
Maurice Jones-Drew

George Pickens put on a show last week, recording a career-high 195 receiving yards with two touchdowns against the Bengals. The young receiver dials up an encore performance one week later. With a playoff spot on the line, Mason Rudolph targets him 12 times, with Pickens hauling in 10 catches for 200 yards in another career day.

Please enable Javascript to view this content
Headshot_Author_DAVID_CARR_1400x1000
David Carr

Saturday’s matchup between the Lions and Cowboys features no shortage of offensive stars, but the ones who’ll shine brightest at AT&T Stadium will be the guys up front. Dak Prescott and Jared Goff will be kept clean all game as both offensive lines won’t allow a single sack. 

image002
Matt Okada

Between the recent resurgences of Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp and Demarcus Robinson, Kyren Williams' utter dominance, Puka Nacua's record-setting year and Sean McVay's ability to optimize all of them, it feels like the Rams are one of fantasy's most lovable teams these days. I'm ready for commitment. Against a soft Giants defense, every player named here will hit 15-plus fantasy points -- with Stafford, Williams and either Kupp or Nacua each topping 20 -- in a blowout win over the Giants that results in a playoff berth by the late afternoon.

Joel_Smyth_1400x1000
Joel Smyth

Over the last half of the season, Travis Kelce is TE10 in fantasy points per game. He has one final shot to salvage a disappointing year with a vintage performance in the fantasy championship. Kelce faces off against the only defense to allow 1,000 receiving yards to tight ends on the year, as the Bengals have struggled against yards after the catch to the position. The unanimous TE1 in fantasy drafts has the matchup to come through when it matters most and will finish TE1 this week for the first time since Week 7.

Edholm_Eric_1400x1000
Eric Edholm

Justin Fields will play one of his better games this season against a respectable Falcons defense, with rushing and passing scores, leading the Bears to a late victory. It’ll be so impressive, in fact, that it will convince Atlanta to trade for Fields this coming offseason.

Marcus_Grant-_1400x1000
Marcas Grant

Does predicting that someone will throw four touchdown passes against Washington’s porous defense count as bold? It might when the player in question threw four interceptions in his previous game. Brock Purdy should find the going much easier against the DMV’s other squad as he helps the 49ers rebound from a tough loss. The MVP conversation has rightfully moved on from Purdy, but he’ll get the Niners one step closer the top seed in the NFC.

Michael_Florio_1400x1000
Michael F. Florio

Patrick Mahomes will top 25 fantasy points for the first time since Week 7 and just the third time this year. The Bengals have allowed the most passing yards since Week 12, and they have let backup QBs Mason Rudolph and Nick Mullens torch them in recent weeks. Mahomes gets right in time to win some fantasy championships -- just maybe not in the way you envisioned when you drafted him. 

Full NFL Week 17 schedule

Thursday, December 28

Saturday, December 30

Sunday, December 31

Related Content

news

NFL Week 16 bold predictions: Lamar Jackson leapfrogs Brock Purdy in MVP race with BIG day

Will Lamar Jackson gain an edge in the MVP race by dazzling against the 49ers? How will Sam LaPorta follow his record-setting performance from last week? Our analysts provide bold predictions for Week 16 of the 2023 season.
news

NFL Week 15 bold predictions: Bills' D steps up in win over Cowboys; Steelers score season high

Can the Bills pull off another win to boost their playoff hopes? Will the Steelers have their best offensive outing of the year? Our analysts provide bold predictions for Week 15 of the 2023 season.
news

NFL Week 14 bold predictions: Matthew Stafford-led Rams upset Ravens; Dak Prescott COOKS Eagles

Can Matthew Stafford and the Rams continue their win streak in Baltimore? Which Cowboys franchise record will Dak Prescott set in a massive showdown with the Eagles? Our analysts provide bold predictions for Week 14 of the 2023 season.
news

NFL Week 13 bold predictions: Jordan Love defeats Patrick Mahomes; 20 catches for Alvin Kamara?!

Can Jordan Love make his biggest statement yet against Patrick Mahomes and the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs? Is one player about to rack up 20 catches on Sunday?! Our analysts provide bold predictions for Week 13 of the 2023 season.
news

NFL Week 12 bold predictions: Bryce Young's career day lifts Panthers to second win

What will Bryce Young' career day look like in Carolina's second win of the season? Will we see a vintage Odell Beckham Jr. performance against the Chargers? Our analysts provide bold predictions for Week 12 of the 2023 season.
news

NFL Week 11 bold predictions: Kyler Murray and C.J. Stroud provide thriller; Tony Pollard scores THRICE!

Which overlooked game will provide a non-stop thrill ride? Which slumping running back will score not once, not twice, but THRICE? Our analysts provide bold predictions for Week 11 of the 2023 season.
news

NFL Week 10 bold predictions: C.J. Stroud beats Bengals; Josh Dobbs and Derek Carr wage shootout

Will C.J. Stroud provide an encore performance in Cincinnati? Are we on the verge of a breakout game from Bijan Robinson? Which two quarterbacks will produce an EPIC shootout? Our analysts provide bold predictions for Week 10 of the 2023 season.
news

NFL Week 9 bold predictions: Davante Adams thrives after Raiders restart; Zach Wilson > Justin Herbert

Will significant changes in Las Vegas help Raiders star Davante Adams catch fire? Could Zach Wilson and the Jets get the best of Justin Herbert's Chargers? Our analysts provide bold predictions for Week 9 of the 2023 season.
news

NFL Week 8 bold predictions: Bryce Young logs first pro win, while Joe Burrow shreds San Francisco

Can No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young earn his first pro win in a showdown with No. 2 pick C.J. Stroud? How many ways can Taysom Hill score? Will Joe Burrow shred San Francisco? NFL Network analysts provide bold predictions for Week 8 of the 2023 season.
news

NFL Week 7 bold predictions: Lamar Jackson shreds Lions; Vikings stun 49ers; rookie receiver breaks out

Will Lamar Jackson enjoy a career day against a stout Lions defense? Which rookie wideout is poised for a breakout game? Can Minnesota upset San Francisco? NFL Network analysts provide bold predictions for Week 7 of the 2023 season.
news

NFL Week 6 bold predictions: Josh Allen, Bills' D set records; C.J. Stroud finally throws first interception

Are Josh Allen and the Bills' defense both about to make history vs. the Giants? Will rookie star C.J. Stroud finally throw his first interception? NFL Network analysts provide bold predictions for Week 6 of the 2023 season.