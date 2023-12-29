NFL Week 17 bold predictions: Bengals upset Chiefs; George Pickens has encore performance

Over the last half of the season, Travis Kelce is TE10 in fantasy points per game. He has one final shot to salvage a disappointing year with a vintage performance in the fantasy championship. Kelce faces off against the only defense to allow 1,000 receiving yards to tight ends on the year, as the Bengals have struggled against yards after the catch to the position. The unanimous TE1 in fantasy drafts has the matchup to come through when it matters most and will finish TE1 this week for the first time since Week 7.