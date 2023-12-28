49ers QB Brock Purdy hopes to apply lessons from four-INT game vs. Ravens

Purdy was hard on himself immediately after the game, even if the interceptions weren't necessarily all his fault. Now that he's had time to reflect on the game, Purdy said he must balance aggression with smarts, especially in high-leverage situations against quality opponents.

"There's a fine line (between) ripping something that's tight-window or tight-contested, but at the same time being smart with where the game is at," he said. "I've played in enough games where I understand when I can be aggressive and take a shot or (when I should) check it down.

"It's a situational thing. It's where I have to grow and bank on experiences I've gone through. Being a quarterback in the NFL, you have to take chances and risks into windows at the right time, and that's what I'm learning right now."

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan wanted Purdy to be less aggressive on the first interception, which cost his team early points because there wasn't a situational need to be so greedy. But Shanahan said earlier this week that he's confident Purdy will bounce back and that his quarterback had a few things working against him Monday.

"He stayed in there, kept battling," Shanahan said. "Our whole team struggled there in the second half, so it just wasn't him. I know he was disappointed not being able to finish it there, but given that stinger again, I just wanted to keep him out of there. Ready for him to bounce back next week."

The 49ers face the Washington Commanders on the road Sunday, and Purdy said he expects to be out there in spite of being listed on this week's injury report (shoulder). He believes the four-INT game will end up being a net positive if he can take the situational lessons he learned from the Week 16 game and apply them going forward, starting with Sunday's game.

"For me it's a great learning experience, in not buying into what's going on around and being said," Purdy said. "It's about being in the moment, (making the) right decisions, (protecting) the ball. Not to say I'll be perfect moving forward. It's football, you're not perfect."

What's less important, Purdy said, was listening to the outside noise that came after the game.