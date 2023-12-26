Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan confident Brock Purdy will bounce back from stinger, four interceptions

Purdy finished his night going 18 of 32 for 255 yards, no touchdowns, the four picks and a dismal 42.6 rating. Midway through the fourth quarter, Purdy was sacked by Jadeveon Clowney, which aggravated a stinger injury he's been dealing with. He went to the blue medical tent and was cleared to return, but Shanahan erred on the side of caution and went with Sam Darnold for the last two drives of the game.

"Yeah, I played the whole game, fine not thinking about it or anything at all," Purdy said. "It wasn't even a thing. You know just the way I got tackled on that play, it sort of just lit up again just like last week. So, I had to go through the protocol, process in the tent and everything like that. It sort of just how it went down."

Purdy had a discussion on the sideline with Shanahan about returning with the Niners trailing by 14 late, but conventional wisdom played out with the head coach looking to preserve his QB1 to play another day.

"We had talked about the scenario of the game and where we were at," Purdy said. "I just got a stinger and my arm was coming back, feeling normal and whatnot. So, he was just like where we were at the game and Sam had gone in and scored. He goes 'for now we are just going to go with Sam with how things are going.' We didn't want anything else popping up with the stinger and all that kind of stuff. It was just where we were at situationally. Sam was doing good and we rolled with him."

Speaking with reporters following the game, Purdy seemed far more concerned about his play rather than his shoulder.

A leading candidate for most valuable player coming into the game, Purdy was likely kicked out of that conversation.

"I thought the first one was a big mistake and the other three was pretty unfortunate for him," Shanahan said of the interceptions.

Done in by deflections on two of his other INTs, Purdy was picked by Hamilton twice and Marlon Humphrey and Patrick Queen once.

"That starts it off," Purdy said of the initial INT. "Obviously, we were rolling, we had the momentum, had some really big plays on that drive. And then I throw the ball like that to end the momentum that we had. So, for me, that definitely hurt; wish I had it back."

Purdy proved to be harder on himself at the podium than his head coach was.

Still sitting atop the NFC, the 49ers remain in prime position for the conference's No. 1 seed. Their quarterback realizes he has to be better and he made that very clear after a nightmarish Week 16 outing.