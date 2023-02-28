Giants to release WR Kenny Golladay on first day of new league year

Golladay's release will provide $6.7 million in cap savings and close the book on a free-agent signing that will go down as a Big Blue bust.

After making a name for himself as a red-zone target and contested-catch aficionado by amassing 3,068 receiving yards and 21 touchdowns in four seasons with the Detroit Lions, Golladay joined New York in 2021 on a four-year, $72 million contract.

He failed to live up to that price tag. The former Pro Bowler collected 37 of his 76 targets for 521 yards and no touchdowns during his first season with the Giants.

After a new regime under head coach Brian Daboll took over last year, Golladay started just four of his 12 games played and made six catches for 81 yards and a score.