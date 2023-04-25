Around the NFL

Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles on LB Devin White: 'We know we're not trading him'

Published: Apr 25, 2023 at 07:36 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White made a trade request this offseason the club has zero intentions of consummating.

Bucs head coach Todd Bowles echoed on Monday comments from general manager Jason Licht that the team is planning for White to be their starting linebacker in 2023.

"We got him onboard another year like Jason Licht said," Bowles said at the Arians Family Foundation, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. "We discussed it. We know we're not trading him and we'll go from there. We know it's the offseason right now so nothing counts and we're expecting him to be there when the season starts."

White's trade request was semi-surprising given that Bowles has been one of White's most outspoken supporters. Throughout last season, Bowles rode with the linebacker despite times of struggles when many coaches might have made a change at the position or lessened White's snaps.

The 2019 No. 5 overall pick is entering the final year of his rookie contract, with the fifth-year option worth $11.706 million in 2023. The 25-year-old wants a new deal, hence his trade request.

Asked if he expects White to report to mandatory minicamp in June or hold out of training camp in July, which would come with fines, Bowles said he wasn't sure of the linebacker's plans.

"It will be up to him but we'll coach the guys that are here," Bowles said. "We've got a good crowd in right now and we're happy everybody is coming to participate.

"Things don't stand anywhere. It's the offseason and everything is voluntary, so there's really nothing to talk about at this time. But once you get into mandatory and the season starts, then you can talk about it."

Bruce Arians, former Bucs head coach and current senior assistant to the GM, had straightforward advice for White.

"Come on back, earn your money," Arians said. "It's there. Go earn it. That's all you've got to say."

