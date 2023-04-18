Rachaad White on being listed RB1 on Buccaneers' depth chart: 'I expect myself to be a stud'

White flashed potential as a rookie, generating 481 yards and a touchdown on 129 carries and catching 50 passes for 290 yards and two more scores. The bulk of his production came in the final eight weeks as the Bucs gave White more reps, cutting into Leonard Fournette's snaps.

As we sit now, White is the clear RB1 in the Bucs' backfield with Ke'Shawn Vaughn, veteran Chase Edmonds -- who inked a low-cost deal in free agency -- and fellow ex-Dolphin Patrick Laird battling for jobs.

White, however, knows he must prove he's worth the workhorse load every day.

"For me, it's just a blessing to be able to have an opportunity," he said. "For me, I think that's how I go about things -- to be RB1. I wouldn't say I'm RB1 yet -- we've got a lot of great guys in the room. We're all going to compete. I like the energy, I like the good vibes in the room right now [with] Chase -- meeting him earlier -- and 'Sneak' (Ke'Shawn Vaughn) and Pat. It's a good room. I'm pretty proud of that. But being able to compete and things like that -- that's all you can ask for: an opportunity in life."