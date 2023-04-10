Bucs RB Chase Edmonds eager to prove doubters wrong after 'humbling' 2022 season

"You're like, 'OK, things are finally turning around for yourself. Things are finally up and up,'" Edmonds said. "And you know, last season was, just straight up, my worst season ever in all my years of football. Performance-wise, it was just not up to my standard at all. It's very humbling.

"I was really one of the guys in the locker room and the human natural reaction is, like, content, you know what I mean? Like you just don't have that same (drive)."

Edmonds struggled during his brief stay in Miami, rushing for 120 yards and two touchdowns on 42 carries and catching 10 passes for 96 yards and one more TD in eight games (two starts). He was then included as a throw-in for the Bradley Chubb deal which sent him to the Denver Broncos, for whom he totaled 186 scrimmage yards in five games. Edmonds was saddled with a high ankle sprain that sidelined him for four total games.

The Bucs signed Edmonds to a one-year contract worth the veteran minimum of $1.08 million. The chip, it seems, could be back.

"I'm eager to get back out there, you know, add that chip back on my shoulder," he said.

Following the retirement of Tom Brady and the release of Leonard Fournette and others, Tampa Bay is in reboot mode. Edmonds hopes to be an integral part of the new-look Bucs offense.