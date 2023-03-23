Buccaneers release K Ryan Succop after three seasons in Tampa Bay 

Despite being equipped with a cast of talented receivers and quarterback Tom Brady, the Buccaneers struggled mightily when it came to moving the ball toward the red zone in 2022. Their difficulties forced Bowles to call for Succop to kick from 50-plus yards out a career-high seven times in 2022, magnifying a weakness in his otherwise reliable game.

"Ryan was very efficient this year, but we've got to be able to kick longer field goals than we've kicked," Bowles said of Succop in January, via FOX Sports' Greg Auman. "I think we've got to get past 47 yards, be able to kick from 50, 55 yards as well."