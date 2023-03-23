Around the NFL

Buccaneers release K Ryan Succop after three seasons in Tampa Bay 

Published: Mar 23, 2023 at 05:49 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Todd Bowles signaled in January the Buccaneers needed more power from their kicking game. On Thursday, they began their search for a solution.

Tampa Bay released veteran kicker Ryan Succop after three seasons with the club, the team announced.

The 36-year-old Succop has spent 14 seasons in the NFL with Kansas City, Tennessee and Tampa Bay, and owns a career field-goal percentage of 82.9. The downside to his career, though, is a lack of consistency from 50-plus yards out. He's made just 23 of 47 such attempts in his career, and missed 5 of 7 from that range in 2022.

Despite being equipped with a cast of talented receivers and quarterback Tom Brady, the Buccaneers struggled mightily when it came to moving the ball toward the red zone in 2022. Their difficulties forced Bowles to call for Succop to kick from 50-plus yards out a career-high seven times in 2022, magnifying a weakness in his otherwise reliable game.

"Ryan was very efficient this year, but we've got to be able to kick longer field goals than we've kicked," Bowles said of Succop in January, via FOX Sports' Greg Auman. "I think we've got to get past 47 yards, be able to kick from 50, 55 yards as well."

Tampa Bay's first steps into the post-Brady era will be with Baker Mayfield at quarterback, which isn't exactly a guarantee they'll suddenly be able to move the ball with ease. Having a kicker with a big leg will be increasingly important in 2023, and after cycling through Roberto Aguayo, Matt Gay and Succop (among others) at the position in recent years, the Buccaneers know a sure thing doesn't exist at kicker. They'll aim to find the best fit for their needs with the hope he's as consistent as Succop from shorter distances.

Related Content

news

WR Elijah Moore says trade came 'out of nowhere,' but 'couldn't be happier' in Cleveland

The Browns' trade for the former second-round pick of the Jets has granted WR Elijah Moore a new opportunity to see the field more than he did in his first two seasons and carve out a larger role than the tertiary one he occupied in New York.

news

Giants sign veteran WR Jamison Crowder

Veteran wide receiver Jamison Crowder signed with the New York Giants on Thursday, the team announced.

news

Cowboys RB Tony Pollard signs franchise tag; two sides have until July 17 to reach long-term deal

Cowboys running back Tony Pollard signed his one-year deal, becoming the first to put pen to paper on a franchise tag in 2023, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported. Pollard's contract will pay him $10.091 million in 2023 and is fully guaranteed.

news

Broncos WR KJ Hamler underwent surgery for partially torn pec, expected to be ready for training camp

Denver Broncos wide receiver KJ Hamler recently underwent surgery for a partially torn pec while training on his own, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Thursday, per sources.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, March 23

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

New Browns DE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo looking to 'disrupt the pocket' with Myles Garrett

New Cleveland Browns defensive end Ogbonnia Okoronkwo wants to "disrupt the pocket" with his new teammate Myles Garrett in the 2023 season.

news

Dolphins LB David Long: Mike Vrabel's durability comments were 'a surprise to me'

New Miami linebacker David Long responded Wednesday to comments made by Titans coach Mike Vrabel that Long was a repeat offender of "soft-tissue injuries."

news

Broncos' Mike McGlinchey likens OLs to being gifted 'socks and underwear': 'You know you need them'

New Broncos right tackle Mike McGlinchey was one of two important free-agent signings by Denver along the offensive line, but he understands that it will be hard for some fans to get excited about adding big uglies instead of shiny toys.

news

Former Raiders TE Foster Moreau announces he has cancer, will step away from football

Free-agent tight end Foster Moreau announced Wednesday he has Hodgkin lymphoma, which was discovered following a physical with the New Orleans Saints.

news

Texans LT Laremy Tunsil on working out extension: 'I did it my way, like Frank'

For Houston left tackle Laremy Tunsil, being able to get a historic deal done was a surefire indication that doing things his own way was the right way. It's also, in his belief, a step forward for a Texans franchise he's confident will turn its fortunes around.

news

Hall of Fame announces 17 recipients of second annual Awards of Excellence

Individuals from five groups who have propelled the success of individual teams and the sport of professional football have been identified for Awards of Excellence under a program the Pro Football Hall of Fame launched last year to recognize significant contributors to the game.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE