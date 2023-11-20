Cowboys CB DaRon Bland aims to break single-season pick-six record after earning fourth of 2023

The play tied Bland for the most interceptions returned for a touchdown in a single season in NFL history. He joins Eagles' Eric Allen (1993), Chiefs' Jim Kearney (1972), and Oilers' Ken Houston (1971) with four.

Now, Bland's goal is to set a new record.

"It just makes another goal to break it," Bland said, via the team's official website. "I think it was when I touched the end zone, it was like, 'Wow, I just did it. I tied the record.' I'm level-headed now and I want to go break it…

"It wasn't really about the record. It's really about being in the history books, being remembered."

Bland's recovery speed and ball skills created the perfect storm of opportunity. Yet again on Sunday, a quarterback thought he had an opening to slip a pass past the Cowboys' corner, only to see Bland slide in for the pick.

"It goes back to high school and playing receiver, always having the ball in my hands," he said. "That's a play I can make any other day."