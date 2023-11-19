Jimmy Johnson to be inducted into Cowboys Ring of Honor on Dec. 30

It's been well over two years since Jimmy Johnson was told he'd one day be inducted into the Cowboys Ring of Honor. The Hall of Fame coach has finally learned his date with destiny in Dallas.

With Johnson once again at his side on Sunday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones announced the two-time Super Bowl-winning coach will be inducted into the Cowboys Ring of Honor on Saturday, Dec. 30, when Dallas is set to host the Detroit Lions in prime time.

"It was a magical time that we had together, and I want you to know something: On December 30th, 2023, you're going in the Cowboys' Ring of Honor," Jones said on FOX NFL Sunday.

Johnson coached the Cowboys for five seasons from 1989 to 1993, compiling a regular-season record of 44-36 and a 7-1 postseason mark, winning back-to-back Super Bowls before leaving the team. Jones hired Johnson after buying the team in 1989, with Johnson succeeding legendary Cowboys coach Tom Landry and turning around a fledgling team at the time. Johnson was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2020.

Johnson will be the 24th member and second head coach of the Cowboys Ring of Honor, joining Bob Hayes, Bob Lilly, Chuck Howley, Cliff Harris, Charles Haley, Darren Woodson, Don Meredith, Don Perkins, Drew Pearson, Emmitt Smith, Gil Brandt, Larry Allen, Lee Roy Jordan, Mel Renfro, Michael Irvin, Randy White, Rayfield Wright, Roger Staubach, Tex Schramm, Tom Landry, Tony Dorsett, Troy Aikman and DeMarcus Ware.

Johnson received the news graciously despite having wondered if he'd ever receive the honor in the years since Jones told him the first time. The beloved former Cowboys head coach ended the announcement the only way he could.