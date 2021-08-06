Jimmy Johnson to be inducted into Cowboys Ring of Honor

Jimmy Johnson will be officially inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this Saturday. Another induction will soon follow in Dallas.

With Johnson at his side, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones announced the former Cowboys head coach will be inducted into the Cowboys Ring of Honor on Thursday during FOX's pregame show of the Hall of Fame Game.

"It's kind of hard to not recognize this contribution to the story of the franchise," Jones said, pointing to Johnson. "He will be in the Ring of Honor."

Johnson coached the Cowboys for five seasons from 1989 to 1993, compiling a regular-season record of 44-36 and winning two Super Bowls. Jones hired Johnson after buying the team in 1989, with Johnson succeeding legendary Cowboys coach Tom Landry and turning around a fledgling team at the time. Johnson was elected to the 2020 Pro Football Hall of Fame class, which will be officially be inducted on Saturday.

No date was announced for the Ring of Honor induction.

Amplifying the moment of Jones giving Johnson the big news in person is the well-documented history between the two. Johnson's tenure in Dallas ended bitterly with the two agreeing to mutually part ways after consecutive Super Bowl seasons. While the two have since mended a rocky relationship, Johnson still had fun with Jones upon hearing the news.

"While I'm alive?" Johnson laughed.

Johnson will be the 23rd member and second head coach of the Cowboys Ring of Honor, joining Bob Hayes, Bob Lilly, Chuck Howley, Cliff Harris, Charles Haley, Darren Woodson, Don Meredith, Don Perkins, Drew Pearson, Emmitt Smith, Gil Brandt, Larry Allen, Lee Roy Jordan, Mel Renfro, Michael Irvin, Randy White, Rayfield Wright, Roger Staubach, Tex Schramm, Tom Landry, Tony Dorsett and Troy Aikman.