NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Dec. 26

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
INJURIES
- DE Jonathan Ledbetter (knee) is out for the season, per head coach Jonathan Gannon.
SIGNINGS
- QB PJ Walker (to active roster)
- P Matt Haack is signing to the practice squad, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported, per a source. The team's punter, Corey Bojorquez, is currently dealing with a quad injury ahead of Thursday's game against the Jets.
INJURIES
- QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson (hip) was placed on injured reserve.
- K Dustin Hopkins (hamstring) is week to week and will not play Thursday against the Jets, per Stefanski.
SIGNINGS
- S Henry Black was signed off the Steelers' practice squad.
INJURIES
- S Julian Blackmon was placed on injured reserve.
INJURIES
- QB Trevor Lawrence suffered a sprained AC joint in his right shoulder and it is too soon to know if he'll be able to play Sunday against the Panthers, per head coach Doug Pederson.
SIGNINGS
- LS Alex Matheson (to practice squad)
ROSTER CUTS
- RB Darrell Henderson (from practice squad)
INJURIES
- QB Zach Wilson (concussion) will not play Thursday against the Browns, per head coach Robert Saleh.
- TE Jeremy Ruckert (concussion) will not play Thursday, per Saleh.
INJURIES
- LB Elandon Roberts (pectoral) has been ruled out for Week 17 against the Seahawks, head coach Mike Tomlin announced.
SIGNINGS
- TE Devin Asiasi is signing to the practice squad, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported, per a source.
SIGNINGS
- RB Jaret Paterson (to practice squad)