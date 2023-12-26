News roundup

Presented By

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Dec. 26

Published: Dec 26, 2023 at 12:43 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Related Links

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
2023 · 3-12-0

INJURIES

Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
2023 · 10-5-0

SIGNINGS

  • QB PJ Walker (to active roster)
  • P Matt Haack is signing to the practice squad, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported, per a source. The team's punter, Corey Bojorquez, is currently dealing with a quad injury ahead of Thursday's game against the Jets.


INJURIES

  • QB ﻿﻿Dorian Thompson-Robinson﻿﻿ (hip) was placed on injured reserve.
  • K ﻿﻿Dustin Hopkins﻿﻿ (hamstring) is week to week and will not play Thursday against the Jets, per Stefanski.
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
2023 · 8-7-0

SIGNINGS

  • S ﻿Henry Black﻿ was signed off the Steelers' practice squad.


INJURIES

Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
2023 · 8-7-0

INJURIES

  • QB Trevor Lawrence suffered a sprained AC joint in his right shoulder and it is too soon to know if he'll be able to play Sunday against the Panthers, per head coach Doug Pederson.
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
2023 · 8-7-0

SIGNINGS

  • LS Alex Matheson (to practice squad)


ROSTER CUTS

New York Jets
New York Jets
2023 · 6-9-0

INJURIES

  • QB Zach Wilson (concussion) will not play Thursday against the Browns, per head coach Robert Saleh.
  • TE Jeremy Ruckert (concussion) will not play Thursday, per Saleh.
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
2023 · 8-7-0

INJURIES

  • LB Elandon Roberts (pectoral) has been ruled out for Week 17 against the Seahawks, head coach Mike Tomlin announced.
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
2023 · 5-10-0

SIGNINGS

  • TE ﻿Devin Asiasi﻿ is signing to the practice squad, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported, per a source.
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
2023 · 4-11-0

SIGNINGS

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Dec. 25

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 16: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 16 Sunday.
news

Injury roundup: Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III (shoulder) expected to play Sunday vs. Titans

Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III is expected to play Sunday against the Tennessee Titans despite a shoulder injury, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Dec. 23

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Dec. 22

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Dec. 21

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Dec. 20

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Dec. 19

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Dec. 18

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 15: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 15 Sunday.
news

Injury roundup: Cowboys WR Brandin Cooks (illness), CB Stephon Gilmore (illness) both expected to play vs. Bills

Despite dealing with illnesses this week, two Cowboys starters should be available on Sunday. Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Brandin Cooks and cornerback Stephon Gilmore are both expected to play against the Bills in Week 15 after missing time this week.