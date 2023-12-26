Texans claim safety Kareem Jackson off waivers from Broncos

Jackson began his career with the Texans, who selected him with the 20th overall pick of the 2010 draft out of Alabama. He played alongside current Texans coach DeMeco Ryans in Houston for two seasons before Ryans headed to Philadelphia in 2012. Jackson followed Ryans out of Texas in 2019, heading in the opposite direction of his former teammate to Denver, where he appeared in 69 games for the Broncos from 2019-2023.