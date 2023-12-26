Around the NFL

Texans claim safety Kareem Jackson off waivers from Broncos

Published: Dec 26, 2023 at 05:48 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Kareem Jackson's quiet end to his time in Denver has led him to a familiar place: Houston.

The veteran defensive back has been claimed via waivers by the Texans, according to the league's transaction wire.

Jackson was waived by Denver after serving a second suspension in the 2023 season for an illegal hit, this time, on Vikings quarterback Joshua Dobbs in the Broncos' comeback win over the Vikings in Week 11. He was a healthy scratch in Denver's Christmas Eve loss to New England, and with his roster exemption expiring Monday, the Broncos were forced to either activate him to the 53-man roster, or release him.

They chose the latter, sending him to waivers, where the Texans scooped him up.

Related Links

Jackson began his career with the Texans, who selected him with the 20th overall pick of the 2010 draft out of Alabama. He played alongside current Texans coach DeMeco Ryans in Houston for two seasons before Ryans headed to Philadelphia in 2012. Jackson followed Ryans out of Texas in 2019, heading in the opposite direction of his former teammate to Denver, where he appeared in 69 games for the Broncos from 2019-2023.

He'll head back to where his NFL journey started this week, joining a Texans team that has surprised the football world with an unexpected turnaround in their first season under Ryans.

Related Content

news

Playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 17 of 2023 NFL season

NFL.com breaks down the playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season.
news

'Hard Knocks' details Dolphins FB Alec Ingold's rescue of Raheem Mostert's milestone football

The sixth episode of HBO's "Hard Knocks: In Season" with the Miami Dolphins documents Raheem Mostert's 19th scrimmage touchdown this season, including a moment where he loses the ball after spiking it against the New York Jets.
news

Vikings TE T.J. Hockenson out for season with ACL, MCL injury

Vikings HC Kevin O'Connell announced Tuesday that TE T.J. Hockenson suffered season-ending injuries to both his ACL and MCL.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Dec. 26

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Best moment to stream on NFL+ from each Week 16 game of 2023 season

NFL.com breaks down the best moments to stream on NFL+ from each Week 16 game of the 2023 season.
news

Steelers' Mike Tomlin: Mason Rudolph currently slated to be starting QB on Sunday vs. Seahawks

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that the Steelers remain in the same position as last week, with Mason Rudolph in line to start Sunday against Seattle as Pittsburgh monitors Kenny Pickett's (ankle) availability as the week progresses.
news

Giants' Brian Daboll mum on starting QB after Tommy DeVito's benching

Giants head coach Brian Daboll declined to say whether Tommy DeVito would be back in the saddle in Week 17 or if New York would go with the veteran Tyrod Taylor to close the season.
news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes on offensive inconsistencies: 'If we clean it up, we can beat anybody'

With two weeks left in the regular season, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes believes there's still time to correct problems plaguing Kansas City's offense.
news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson puts up 'MVP performance' in Baltimore's beatdown of Niners 

After Monday's win over the San Francisco 49ers, Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh said Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson had an "MVP performance."
news

Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan confident Brock Purdy will bounce back from stinger, four interceptions

After Monday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, head coach Kyle Shanahan is confident quarterback Brock Purdy will bounce back after suffering a stinger and four interceptions.
news

Jalen Hurts rushes to history as Eagles snap losing streak 

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts set a new single-season rushing standard for quarterbacks on Monday, while also helping Philadelphia snap a three-game losing streak. 