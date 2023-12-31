Around the NFL

Bills OLB Von Miller a healthy inactive for Week 17 game vs. Patriots

Published: Dec 31, 2023 at 11:55 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Buffalo Bills edge rusher Von Miller is a healthy scratch for Sunday's matchup against the New England Patriots.

The Bills announced Miller is officially inactive after having no injury designation on the week's final report.

Miller spoke to the press this week for the first time since allegations of assaulting the mother of his children, who is pregnant. The 34-year-old called the accusations "100% false" and "blown out of proportion."

The 34-year-old Miller faces a charge of third-degree felony assault of a pregnant woman, which is punishable by 2 to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine. He is free after posting a $5,000 bond. The woman and Miller have been in a relationship for seven years.

Miller missed the first four weeks of the season on the physically unable to perform list after suffering a season-ending injury in 2022. Since his return in Week 5, he's struggled to make an impact.

In 11 games, Miller has not recorded a sack, generated three total tackles and three QB hits. Per Next Gen Stats, he has earned 12 QB pressures on 154 pass rush snaps.

Miller signed a six-year, $120 million contract in Buffalo in 2022 with $51 million in total guarantees.

