Raheem Mostert, tied for NFL lead in touchdowns, expected to miss Dolphins' game vs. Ravens

The NFL's touchdown leader won't be available in Week 17.
Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert, whose 21 scrimmage touchdowns are tied for the league lead, is expected to be inactive Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Saturday night, per sources.
Mostert is dealing with knee and ankle injuries that forced him to miss practice Wednesday and Thursday. He was limited in Friday's practice, but the Dolphins will give it a go without him.
Mostert has set Dolphins franchise records with 18 rushing touchdowns and the aforementioned 21 scrimmage TDs.
His production, which includes a team-high 1,012 rushing yards, will be sorely missed on its own, but it's made worse by wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (ankle) having already been ruled out.
Nonetheless, the Dolphins will go into a pivotal matchup against the Ravens minus Mostert.
With a win, Miami can clinch the AFC East and keep its chances alive for the AFC's top seed. A Ravens win would give Baltimore the AFC North title and clinch the conference's top seed.
Miami (11-4) kicks off against host Baltimore (12-3) at 1 p.m. ET.