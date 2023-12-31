Raheem Mostert, tied for NFL lead in touchdowns, expected to miss Dolphins' game vs. Ravens

His production, which includes a team-high 1,012 rushing yards, will be sorely missed on its own, but it's made worse by wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (ankle) having already been ruled out.

Nonetheless, the Dolphins will go into a pivotal matchup against the Ravens minus Mostert.

With a win, Miami can clinch the AFC East and keep its chances alive for the AFC's top seed. A Ravens win would give Baltimore the AFC North title and clinch the conference's top seed.