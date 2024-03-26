 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

New Titans CB L'Jarius Sneed agrees to four-year, $76.4M contract

Published: Mar 26, 2024 at 11:21 AM Updated: Mar 26, 2024 at 11:45 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The Chiefs knew they were never going to be able to afford L'Jarius Sneed. Four days after trading him to Tennessee, they were proven right.

Sneed has agreed to terms on a four-year, $76.4 million deal with the Titans, which includes $55 million in guaranteed money and a $20 million signing bonus, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday, per sources.

At an average annual value of $19.1 million per year, Sneed's new contract places him ever so slightly ahead of the recently re-signed Jaylon Johnson ($19 million per year), and just behind the likes of Marshon Lattimore ($19.4 million), Trevon Diggs ($19.4 million) and Marlon Humphrey ($19.5 million). Although his four-year deal will pay him less per year than his one-year franchise tag would have (by about $700,000), Sneed is firmly among the top seven highest-paid cornerbacks in football -- and has the contractual security to match it.

Related Links

Sneed's deal follows his trade to the Titans, in which Kansas City accepted a 2025 third-round pick and a swap of 2024 seventh-round selections in order to gain some return on the cornerback who was destined to cash in elsewhere. The picks may not end up being worth trading Sneed, but this -- i.e., maximizing contributions from a star on a rookie deal before shipping him elsewhere when it's time to pay him -- is how the Chiefs remain perennially competitive. They prepared for such a move two years ago when selecting eventual All-Pro Trent McDuffie, and used multiple other picks to restock the secondary (which had also lost Charvarius Ward in 2022) since then.

Tennessee, meanwhile, receives a fourth-round cornerback who has certainly outplayed his draft slot. Sneed has won two Super Bowls with the Chiefs and been more than open to doing whatever defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo has asked him to do, playing a number of key roles along the way. He's also coming off of another excellent season, in which he recorded a career-high 14 passes defensed and didn't allow a single touchdown, despite seeing 90 targets as the nearest defender, per Next Gen Stats.

The Next Gen Stats realm is, in fact, where Sneed tends to thrive, which remained the case in 2023: Including playoff games, Sneed finished first in completion percentage allowed (48.2) among those seeing at least 80 targets. He was a top-two finisher in yards per target allowed and passer rating allowed, too, as part of a Chiefs defense that proved itself as the backbone of Kansas City's run to consecutive Super Bowl titles.

Sneed will attempt to carry over that winning pedigree to Tennessee, a place that certainly could use a jolt under a new regime.

Related Content

news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott expected to play on current contract for 2024 season

The Cowboys and Dak Prescott are prepared to play out the final year of the quarterback's contract. The two sides have a mutual understanding that there will be no adjustment to his contract entering the 2024 season.
news

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell: I think we'll be 'very effective' in removing hip-drop tackles

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said on Tuesday that the move to ban the swivel hip-drop tackle is a positive step for the league's player health and safety.
news

NFL to play two games on Christmas, a Wednesday, during 2024 season

The league will hold two games on Christmas -- a Wednesday -- this season, Hans Schroeder, NFL executive vice president of media distribution, announced at the Annual League Meeting on Tuesday.
news

NFL announces two exclusive streaming games for 2024 season, including one postseason game

The NFL announced two exclusive streaming games for the upcoming 2024 season on Tuesday from the Annual League Meeting. Peacock (NBCUniversal) will exclusively stream the Week 1 game in São Paulo, Brazil on Friday, Sept. 6. In addition, Prime Video -- already home to Thursday Night Football -- will also stream a Wild Card game this season. 
news

NFL owners extend trade deadline to follow Week 9 games of 2024 NFL season

NFL owners approved on Tuesday an amendment to push the 2024 trading deadline to the Tuesday after Week 9 games. The 2024 trade deadline is set to be on Nov. 5. (It was Oct. 31 in 2023).
news

Robert Kraft wants Patriots to add 'top-rate, young quarterback,' says team is going in 'right direction'

The Patriots' quarterback situation hangs over the entire operation right now, and owner Robert Kraft knows it. 
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, March 26

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy: Plan is to keep Tyler Smith at guard 'right now, see how it unfolds' 

With Tyron Smith's defection to New York, the Dallas Cowboys have a big hole to fill on the left side of the offensive line. Don't necessarily think that that means Tyler Smith is destined to be the teams new LT.
news

NFL owners pass new hybrid kickoff rule at Annual League Meeting

NFL owners on Tuesday voted to pass the hybrid kickoff rule that is intended to increase the number of returns during the 2024 season while maintaining player health and safety as a priority, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported.
news

Woody Johnson: Jets will keep QB Zach Wilson if no trade materializes

Perhaps the Jets' split with Zach Wilson isn't as straightforward as initially thought. Gang Green owner Woody Johnson told reporters Monday that he could hang onto the former No. 2 overall pick.
news

Vikings owner Mark Wilf on Justin Jefferson contract talks: 'Going to do our best' to keep WR 'in purple'

Minnesota Vikings star receiver Justin Jefferson is up for a massive contract extension. During Monday's edition of The NFL Report, Vikings owner Mark Wilf sounded inclined to make it happen.