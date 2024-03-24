Sean McVay on Aaron Donald's retirement: 'A lot of people are probably happy that he retired, other than people on the Rams'

However, with Donald now walking into the sunset in retirement, McVay opened up with Wyche about his relationship with the star defensive tackle.

"You know what I'll tell you this Steve, Aaron and I have such a special relationship that you know being around somebody as long as I've been around," McVay said. "When they are savoring moments, they are taking it in and without having to say there was kind of unspoken understanding that I had that this was probably going to be his last year. What a great job he did leading, influencing and effecting throughout the course of his career but it was really on display this year. With how young we were, especially on the defensive side of the ball.

"… We've known for awhile and you never replace an Aaron Donald. Fortunately, we had a little bit of time to get our ducks in a row but man, there's truly one of one when you talk about him. And I think that term gets thrown around loosely, Steve, but not only as a player but as a person."

Throughout Donald's career in a Rams uniform, he leaves the game with 10 Pro Bowl selections, eight first-team All-Pro honors, three AP Defensive Player of the Year awards and a Super Bowl ring.

There aren't many times an NFL player can call it a career on their terms, but McVay admired that Donald was able to hang up his cleats when he wanted.

"I think it's special to go out on your own terms, the way that he did and also have his legacy moment where it's fourth-down and 1," he said. "He beats the guard up the field and he able to close on (Joe) Burrow and force an erred throw. And then he's got that moment where he's saying 'ring me' but that was so special to be able to see him do the things that he wanted to do. The humility and the way that he was every single day and the consistency. There's no way that I can put into words the amount of appreciation, gratitude and love that I have for this guy.