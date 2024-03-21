DT Aaron Donald on retirement after 10 seasons in NFL: 'I'm burnt out' 

"I'm complete, I'm full. I think the passion to play the game is no longer there for me," he said. "I will always love football, but to think about going through another camp and another 17 [game] season, I just don't got the urge to want to push myself to do that no more. I'm just, I'm burnt out, if anything, the best way to say it is that I'm full, I'm complete. I'm satisfied with what I was able to do in ten years, and I think it's time for me to, at 32 years old, retire from football and jump into the next step in my career, my life, and now it's time to move on."