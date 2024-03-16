Rewatch five of Aaron Donald's greatest performances on NFL+

5) Donald makes history by breaking DT sack record

Entering Week 16 against the Cardinals in 2018 with 16.5 sacks, Donald needed two more to set a new NFL single-season sack record for a defensive tackle. Donald was able to get his first sack quickly in the first quarter after L.A. fumbled on its first drive. He quickly beat Cardinals offensive tackle Colby Gossett to get Josh Rosen down. However, Donald had to wait until the fourth quarter to do it again. With 12:10 left in the game, Donald found a gap and attacked up the middle, darting toward Rosen for his second sack. He surpassed defensive tackles La'Roi Glover and Keith Millard, who had both recorded 18 sacks in a season. For the cherry on top, Donald added a third sack later in the quarter to break the Rams' single-season franchise sack record previously held by Robert Quinn. He reached a career-high of 20.5 sacks that season.