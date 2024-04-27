 Skip to main content
Advertising

2024 NFL Draft

Undrafted rookie free agents: Team signings after 2024 NFL Draft

Published: Apr 27, 2024 at 07:38 PM Updated: Apr 27, 2024 at 07:44 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

With the 2024 NFL Draft in the books, GMs around the league are competing to sign undrafted rookie free agents. Below is a team-by-team list of undrafted rookies who have come off the market.

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
  • WR Xavier Weaver
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons


Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens


Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
  • RB Frank Gore Jr.
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
  • QB Jack Plummer
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
  • QB Austin Reed
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals


Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns


Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
  • TE Brevyn Spann-Ford
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
  • Edge Isaac Ukwu
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers


Houston Texans
Houston Texans


Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts

Back to top

Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
  • WR Brevin Easton
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
  • RB Emani Bailey
  • RB Carson Steele
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
  • QB Carter Bradley
  • OL Andrew Coker
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
  • TE Zach Heins﻿﻿
  • LB Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams


Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins


Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
  • TE Trey Knox
  • Edge Gabriel Murphy
  • DL Tyler Manoa

Back to top

New England Patriots
New England Patriots


New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
New York Giants
New York Giants


New York Jets
New York Jets


Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
  • DT Gabe Hall
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers


San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers


Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
  • RB George Holani
  • TEJack Westover
  • DL Nelson Ceasar
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
  • RB Dillon Johnson
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
  • QB Sam Hartman

Back to top

Related Content

news

Bills signing undrafted free-agent RB Frank Gore Jr., son of five-time Pro Bowler Frank Gore

The Buffalo Bills are signing undrafted free agent Frank Gore Jr., NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported Saturday, per sources. Gore is the son of running back royalty, his father having ended an outstanding career in 2020 with 16,000 yards rushing.
news

Debrief: 32 thoughts for 32 teams after the 2024 NFL Draft

Were the Falcons justified in selecting quarterback Michael Penix Jr. eighth overall? After the conclusion of the 2024 NFL Draft, Gregg Rosenthal presents one thought for each of the 32 teams in the league. 
news

Top undrafted rookie free agents following the 2024 NFL Draft

With the 2024 NFL Draft in the books, Chad Reuter ranks the best undrafted rookie free agents by position.
news

Mr. Irrelevant: Jets select Alabama DB Jaylen Key at No. 257 overall to end 2024 NFL Draft

The New York Jets selected defensive back Jaylen Key with the 257th and final pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Saturday in Detroit, making Key this year's Mr. Irrelevant.
news

Cardinals select Miami DB Jaden Davis with Pat Tillman honorary pick No. 226 of 2024 NFL Draft

With the No. 226 overall pick, the Cardinals selected Miami defensive back Jaden Davis. The 226th selection holds reverent significance in Arizona. It's the exact pick the Cards used in 1998 to select former defensive back Pat Tillman.
news

Chargers select USC WR Brenden Rice, son of Hall of Famer Jerry Rice, in Round 7 of 2024 NFL Draft

Brenden Rice is staying home. The Los Angeles Chargers selected the USC product and son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerry Rice with the 225th-overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft on Saturday.
news

Vikings take Alabama's Will Reichard in Round 6 of 2024 NFL Draft to start run on kickers

The Minnesota Vikings finally took the first kicker off the board by spending the 203rd pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Alabama's Will Reichard, kicking off a run at the position.
news

Patriots select Tennessee QB Joe Milton III with No. 193 overall pick in 2024 NFL Draft

One quarterback wasn't enough for the Patriots in the 2024 draft. New England selected a second quarterback Saturday, spending a sixth-round pick (No. 193) on rocket-armed Tennessee signal-caller Joe Milton III.
news

2024 NFL Draft: Pick-by-pick analysis for Day 3, Rounds 6-7

Eric Edholm breaks down Day 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft, providing pick-by-pick analysis for every selection in Rounds 6 and 7. Follow along live! 
news

Eagles trade up to select Jeremiah Trotter Jr., son of franchise legend, in Round 5 of 2024 NFL Draft

The Philadelphia Eagles traded up to select Jeremiah Tortter Jr. with the No. 155 pick, the son of former Eagles third-round Pro Bowler Jeremiah Trotter Sr.
news

Saints select South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler in Round 5 of 2024 NFL Draft

The New Orleans Saints stopped the streak of QB-less picks in the fifth round. The Saints selected South Carolina signal-caller Spencer Rattler No. 150 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft on Saturday.