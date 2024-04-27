Undrafted rookie free agents: Team signings after 2024 NFL Draft

With the 2024 NFL Draft in the books, GMs around the league are competing to sign undrafted rookie free agents. Below is a team-by-team list of undrafted rookies who have come off the market.
- WR Xavier Weaver
- RB Frank Gore Jr.
- QB Jack Plummer
- QB Austin Reed
- TE Brevyn Spann-Ford
- RB Blake Watson
- DL Jaylon Allen
- Edge Isaac Ukwu
- WR Brevin Easton
- RB Emani Bailey
- RB Carson Steele
- QB Carter Bradley
- OL Andrew Coker
- TE Zach Heins
- LB Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste
- TE Trey Knox
- Edge Gabriel Murphy
- DL Tyler Manoa
- OL Nouredin Nouili
- P Matthew Hayball
- DT Gabe Hall
- RB George Holani
- TEJack Westover
- DL Nelson Ceasar
- QB Zack Annexstad
- DT Judge Culpepper
- RB Dillon Johnson
- QB Sam Hartman