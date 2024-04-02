Derrick Henry says signing with Cowboys would've been 'perfect situation' but 'they never reached out'

Henry, who's eclipsed 1,000 yards rushing in five of the last six seasons, is now aiming to become the first Ravens running back to hit the milestone since Mark Ingram in 2019. He could also become the first running back to lead the team in rushing since Gus Edwards in 2018. Quarterback Lamar Jackson, who's twice eclipsed 1,000 yards rushing, has led Baltimore on the ground each season since 2019. Henry figures to add plenty of thunder to complement the lightning of Jackson out of the backfield.

"I'm glad it worked out," he said. "Lamar, that's no question. Zay Flowers, he had a great year. You know what Mark Andrews brings. Offensive line is solid. They lost a couple guys, but I'm sure they'll find some guys in free agency or draft people or the players they already have there to fill in. And then No.] 42. Big [Pat (Ricard), we had them on film, we highlight him. So, I'm excited to be playing with him, as well. He's a beast."

Along with all the individual weapons on offense Henry mentioned, he's joining a team fresh off winning the AFC North and advancing to the AFC Championship Game, where it lost to the Chiefs. Henry could be the piece that finishes the Ravens' Super Bowl puzzle. Baltimore hasn't made it to the big game since the Ravens won the Lombardi Trophy in the 2012 season, and Henry, despite a career decorated with four Pro Bowls, has yet to reach a Super Bowl.

It's a goal he and his new team are now eager to accomplish.