Derrick Henry says signing with Cowboys would've been 'perfect situation' but 'they never reached out'

Derrick Henry is bound for Baltimore, just as the two-time rushing champion expected this offseason.
However, Henry admits that it could've been an ideal situation for him to stay home -- not in Tennessee, but rather in Dallas.
Henry resides in Dallas, but the Cowboys never came calling, which set him up to join the Ravens on a two-year deal worth up to $20 million.
"I knew once free agency started that I wanted to work something out [with the Ravens] if we could," Henry said recently on The Pivot podcast. "Even though I'm living in Dallas and Dallas being a perfect situation, as well, because we lived there, we ain't got to move. But at the same time, Ravens, the history of it, and then talking to Ray (Lewis) at the Pro Bowl, his passion about the organization, his impact there and how he talked about it. I was like, man, if I'm not in Tennessee or I don't get to go to Dallas, I'd love to be a Raven."
Henry's now officially a Raven and happy with how things transpired. Nonetheless, it's certainly interesting that the Cowboys never came calling, especially as they currently stand with the recently re-signed Rico Dowdle as their top back.
"They ain't holla at me at all," Henry answered when asked if the Cowboys were in the mix.
For Henry, it would've been a surreal situation to play with a star on his helmet. Ideal a location as it might well have been, Henry indicated nothing was ever in the works.
"It would've been crazy," he said. "I thought it'd been some type of reach out, some type of talks or whatever. They never reached out, you know what I'm saying? I don't really know too much about their organization. All I know is what I hear. I was talking to my agent. They weren't really interested. It is what it is. Like I said earlier, I'm gonna be where I'm gonna be, and I feel like Baltimore was the perfect spot."
Henry, who's eclipsed 1,000 yards rushing in five of the last six seasons, is now aiming to become the first Ravens running back to hit the milestone since Mark Ingram in 2019. He could also become the first running back to lead the team in rushing since Gus Edwards in 2018. Quarterback Lamar Jackson, who's twice eclipsed 1,000 yards rushing, has led Baltimore on the ground each season since 2019. Henry figures to add plenty of thunder to complement the lightning of Jackson out of the backfield.
"I'm glad it worked out," he said. "Lamar, that's no question. Zay Flowers, he had a great year. You know what Mark Andrews brings. Offensive line is solid. They lost a couple guys, but I'm sure they'll find some guys in free agency or draft people or the players they already have there to fill in. And then No.] 42. Big [Pat (Ricard), we had them on film, we highlight him. So, I'm excited to be playing with him, as well. He's a beast."
Along with all the individual weapons on offense Henry mentioned, he's joining a team fresh off winning the AFC North and advancing to the AFC Championship Game, where it lost to the Chiefs. Henry could be the piece that finishes the Ravens' Super Bowl puzzle. Baltimore hasn't made it to the big game since the Ravens won the Lombardi Trophy in the 2012 season, and Henry, despite a career decorated with four Pro Bowls, has yet to reach a Super Bowl.
It's a goal he and his new team are now eager to accomplish.
"I'm happy I'm going somewhere that they're hungry," he said. "They're hungry for it and they're right on the cusp. They're always in the conversation. I know Lamar wants one really bad, so I ain't going to somewhere where the expectation is like, 'We're going to see what's going to happen. Let's make the playoffs and make some noise.' No. They're trying to win it. Being so close and losing that game to Kansas City, I know they're hungry. I know they're gonna come in with the right mindset, and let's get to it. I'm ready to come in and be that added piece to it to help spring them forward any way possible. Any way I can."