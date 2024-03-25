Ravens HC John Harbaugh 'fired up' to have Derrick Henry: 'We've had our hands full trying to stop him'

"We'll, that's just it. People talk about attacking the full width of the field, especially in the run game," Harbaugh said. "You could do it in the pass game too or extend some runs or call them screens and things like that. These are all things Lamar is so good at. Lamar does it by throwing the ball. He could do it by reading the defense and keeping it or going a different way. We could take the back, and Lamar could go vertical. We've got a lot of different things that we like to do. So, A gap, B gap, C gap, D gap, alley, or all the way to the sideline, you want to attack a defense like that, right? That's important in the run game, and Derrick Henry can attack every single one of those areas just as well. He could come downhill, there's no doubt about it. He's going to get after that A gap and he's going to make people defend to force the defense to tuck in their real nice."