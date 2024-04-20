Cowboys QB Dak Prescott on lack of contract talks: 'I don't fear' playing with another team after 2024

Prescott has one year remaining on his current contract, a four-year, $160 million deal signed in 2021, and had said early in March that he was “definitely confident” that he and the Cowboys would be able to get an extension done.

But that confidence was thrown into question over the course of the month. Owner Jerry Jones said, “I don’t fear that,” when asked about this season possibly being Prescott's last in Dallas, followed by reports that the team had a mutual understanding with the quarterback that they would not adjust his contract before the 2024 season.

Prescott confirmed Friday that he and Jones had not had contract discussions at this point, though he said they had conversations on the situation and were "aligned" with where things stand at the moment. But he did not rule out the possibility of the sides talking in the future, even as he tries to keep his attention on preparing for the season ahead.

"Honestly, I'm focused on the moment, on the now," Prescott said. "If the talks begin and real talks get to happen, sure, we can talk about getting that done, but in this case right now I'm worried about getting better, being better than I am at this moment. So leaving that up to my agent and Jerry at this point."

Prescott is coming off of the best season of his eight-year career in Dallas, leading the Cowboys to a third straight playoff appearance, and putting up individual career-highs in completions (410), completion percentage (69.5) and QB rating (105.9), also leading the league with 36 touchdown passes. All this earned him a second-place finish in the AP Most Valuable Player voting behind Lamar Jackson.

But despite his recent success, Prescott expressed that if negotiations do start up, he won't necessarily require them to pay him above all other players.

"Yeah, no, I'm not trying to be the highest paid, necessarily," he said. "So I'll wait till negotiations begin, and obviously want to put this team in the best situation."

A more affordable contract would definitely be more appealing on the Cowboys' end, as Dallas still needs to work out extensions with linebacker Micah Parsons and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb with limited cap space. Prescott's 2024 cap hit is $55.445 million, and even if he does go to free agency next spring, he'll still count $40.46 million against the 2025 cap.

Joe Burrow currently has the highest average salary after signing an extension last September that gave him an average of $55 million per year. Prescott's $40 million per-year average puts him 10th on the list, per Spotrac, with a good amount of space between that and the "highest paid" marker if he's looking for a raise on his next deal.