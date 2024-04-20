 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott on lack of contract talks: 'I don't fear' playing with another team after 2024

Published: Apr 20, 2024 at 08:39 AM
Coral_Smith_1400x1000
Coral Smith

Digital Content Producer

After opening the offseason with a tone of optimism regarding continuing his career in Dallas past this season, six weeks later, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott seems much more open to the possibility of taking his talents elsewhere after 2024.

"I'm not going to say I fear being here or not. I don't fear either situation, to be candid with you," Prescott said Friday from the Children's Cancer Fund Gala, via The Athletic’s Jon Machota. "I love this game and love to play and love to better myself as a player and my teammates around me. Right now it's with the Dallas Cowboys, it's where I want to be, and that's where I am, and that's the focus. And after the season we'll see where we're at and if the future holds that. And if not, we'll go from there."

Related Links

Prescott has one year remaining on his current contract, a four-year, $160 million deal signed in 2021, and had said early in March that he was “definitely confident” that he and the Cowboys would be able to get an extension done.

But that confidence was thrown into question over the course of the month. Owner Jerry Jones said, “I don’t fear that,” when asked about this season possibly being Prescott's last in Dallas, followed by reports that the team had a mutual understanding with the quarterback that they would not adjust his contract before the 2024 season.

Prescott confirmed Friday that he and Jones had not had contract discussions at this point, though he said they had conversations on the situation and were "aligned" with where things stand at the moment. But he did not rule out the possibility of the sides talking in the future, even as he tries to keep his attention on preparing for the season ahead.

"Honestly, I'm focused on the moment, on the now," Prescott said. "If the talks begin and real talks get to happen, sure, we can talk about getting that done, but in this case right now I'm worried about getting better, being better than I am at this moment. So leaving that up to my agent and Jerry at this point."

Prescott is coming off of the best season of his eight-year career in Dallas, leading the Cowboys to a third straight playoff appearance, and putting up individual career-highs in completions (410), completion percentage (69.5) and QB rating (105.9), also leading the league with 36 touchdown passes. All this earned him a second-place finish in the AP Most Valuable Player voting behind Lamar Jackson.

But despite his recent success, Prescott expressed that if negotiations do start up, he won't necessarily require them to pay him above all other players.

"Yeah, no, I'm not trying to be the highest paid, necessarily," he said. "So I'll wait till negotiations begin, and obviously want to put this team in the best situation."

A more affordable contract would definitely be more appealing on the Cowboys' end, as Dallas still needs to work out extensions with linebacker Micah Parsons and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb with limited cap space. Prescott's 2024 cap hit is $55.445 million, and even if he does go to free agency next spring, he'll still count $40.46 million against the 2025 cap.

Joe Burrow currently has the highest average salary after signing an extension last September that gave him an average of $55 million per year. Prescott's $40 million per-year average puts him 10th on the list, per Spotrac, with a good amount of space between that and the "highest paid" marker if he's looking for a raise on his next deal.

But with no contract talks imminent and both sides expressing acceptance of the status quo, the possibility that 2024 could be Prescott's final ride as a Cowboy seems only to be getting more likely as the offseason goes on.

Related Content

news

Jaguars GM Trent Baalke on QB Trevor Lawrence contract extension: 'We're working, but you can't force this stuff'

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke says the team is "working" with quarterback Trevor Lawrence on a contract extension.
news

Has Commanders RB Austin Ekeler done any homework on QBs Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels? 'Heck, no'

With speculation at a high regarding whether the Commanders will select LSU's Jayden Daniels or North Carolina's Drake Maye in the 2024 NFL Draft, new Washington running back Austin Ekeler, perhaps surprisingly, said recently that he has yet to do any homework on the two. He's just waiting for it to play out like everyone else.
news

Chiefs GM Brett Veach: Kansas City 'lucky' to have WR Marquise Brown in 2024

After a 2023 season that featured a constant narrative of inconsistent receiving talent for the Kansas City Chiefs, K.C. signed WR Marquise "Hollywood" Brown this offseason. General manager Brett Veach spoke on the signing Friday, including how he fits into an uncertain WR corps.
news

Tillman Scholars to announce pick No. 226 in honor of Pat Tillman

When the No. 226 selection is made on Day 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit, it will be made by two members of the Pat Tillman Foundation -- Army veteran Jeremy Glasstetter and Air Force veteran Deborah Trimble, per the Cardinals franchise. 
news

Jets GM Joe Douglas still 'open' to trading QB Zach Wilson, but acknowledges he 'is an asset'

Joe Douglas remains open to dealing Zach Wilson, who was given permission to seek a trade this offseason, but the Jets general manager does still see the quarterback as an 'asset' if no trade materializes.
news

Bill Tobin, longtime NFL executive, dies at age 83

Longtime NFL general manager and scout, Bill Tobin, has died, the Bengals announced on Friday. He was 83.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, April 19

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

2024 NFL Draft: When and how to watch league's three-day event

The 2024 NFL Draft, which takes place in Detroit from April 25-27, promises to be one of the most exciting in recent memory. Here's a breakdown for when and how to catch all three days, as well as all the supplemental info you might need for this year's event.
news

Joe Schoen: Darius Slayton's absence from voluntary workouts 'doesn't change anything' about Giants' draft plans

Giants general manager Joe Schoen acknowledged WR Darius Slayton's desire to snag a new deal but dismissed the wideout's absence, noting that workouts at this stage are voluntary.
news

Dan Campbell pushed for Lions' black alternate jerseys to return 

Lions team president Rod Wood told reporters Thursday night that head coach Dan Campbell lobbied for the black jerseys to return, fulfilling a deal he they made after winning the NFC North in 2024.
news

Mack Brown on QB Drake Maye's competitive nature: 'He had to fight to get a chicken leg at the table'

North Carolina head coach Mack Brown believes QB Drake Maye has the type of intangibles that will benefit him as he proceeds to the next level in next week's 2024 NFL Draft.