Rookie DB Cooper DeJean willing to play 'wherever' within Eagles' secondary

"I think whatever he does he's going to do at a high level," Roseman said over the weekend, via the Philly Inquirer. "Obviously we'll get him in here, and like everything else on this team, see how the pieces fit when Coach [Nick Sirianni] and his staff get their hands on these guys."

For his part, DeJean isn't worried about where he lands either.

"I'm a football player," he said Friday during a Zoom interview. "You put me on the field and I'm going to go play football, whether it's inside, outside, at safety, wherever it is."

A potential first-round pick, DeJean fell into the second round, where Roseman traded up with Washington to add another Swiss Army knife to the defense.

"I came in [to Iowa] as a safety. Played safety in high school all four years," DeJean said over the weekend. "At Iowa I got a lot of safety reps in practice, just coming in and playing that position. Did it all through my first camp, first spring ball. Then I continued to get reps at all three positions throughout my time there."

The 21-year-old joins a Philly secondary that brought back fellow do-it-all DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, safety Reed Blankenship, veterans Darius Slay and James Bradberry, and fellow rookie Mitchell.

DeJean could play anywhere from safety to nickel to even outside corner.

"If they put me out there, I'll be excited to play out there on the edge at the corner position," DeJean said. "If I don't, there's no hard feelings."

The rookie's versatility gives new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio options in the secondary.