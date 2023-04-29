Patriots trade up to draft Maryland kicker Chad Ryland in rare deal with Jets

Ryland built himself into an NFL kicker with hard work and persistence, going from a walk-on at Eastern Michigan -- where he spent four of his five collegiate seasons -- to a second-team All-Big Ten selection in his first and only season at Maryland in 2022. He left EMU as the second-best kicker in program history thanks to his 56 made field goals, and converted 16 of 20 attempts (including a long of 53 yards) with the Terrapins in 2022.