Patriots trade up to draft Maryland kicker Chad Ryland in rare deal with Jets

The 2023 NFL Draft will not follow in the footsteps of the last two, thanks to a deal between division rivals.
The Patriots traded up with the Jets on Saturday, spending their newly acquired pick (No. 112) on Maryland kicker Chad Ryland. New England sent pick Nos. 120 and 184 to New York to jump up and take the Terrapins boot, creating an interesting storyline to track alongside these teams' pair of annual meetings.
Ryland is the second kicker to be selected in 2023, ending a two-year streak in which only one kicker was selected in each of the last two drafts. Perhaps Jake Moody's third-round selection -- the highest pick of a kicker since Tampa Bay chose Roberto Aguayo 59th overall in 2016 -- should have served as a sign of things to come in this draft.
Ryland built himself into an NFL kicker with hard work and persistence, going from a walk-on at Eastern Michigan -- where he spent four of his five collegiate seasons -- to a second-team All-Big Ten selection in his first and only season at Maryland in 2022. He left EMU as the second-best kicker in program history thanks to his 56 made field goals, and converted 16 of 20 attempts (including a long of 53 yards) with the Terrapins in 2022.
He'll join a Patriots team that began to realize it might need a solution at kicker when veteran Nick Folk -- owner of an incredible, record-setting streak of 57 made field goals inside 50 yards -- left a 48-yard attempt short against Buffalo in December, then went 0 for 2 on extra points against Cincinnati in windy conditions later that month. With Ryland now in the fold, the 38-year-old Folk will have to battle to keep his job in New England in 2023.