OC Bill O'Brien says QB Mac Jones, Patriots offense starts 2023 with 'clean slate'

Jones' third season comes with enough speculation and rumors to make one question his future with the Patriots. A difficult season will have that effect, especially for a franchise that grew accustomed to competing for Lombardi Trophies. The Pats have reached the postseason just once since Tom Brady's departure.

O'Brien isn't one for hyperbole, and he isn't going to play up the Alabama connection between he and Jones. They barely crossed paths in Tuscaloosa, and it won't have any bearing on how he evaluates the quarterback, telling reporters Tuesday, "I met him and that was about it."

He will, however, bring enough experience gained with Bill Belichick to enjoy an expedited acclimation period to the Patriots. He's returning to a home of sorts, after all, and is encouraged by what he's seen so far.

"Yeah, it's been good. It's been really good. Good staff, great guys," O'Brien said. "Just started with the players yesterday and that's been good. Great attendance so far. You know, the whole thing leading up to this period is a dead period so this is the first time we've actually had a chance to be with players and that's really exciting because that's what it's all about on the coaching end of it. So it's been good."

O'Brien's hiring completes a journey that began in New England in 2007, and returns him to a place that is familiar to O'Brien and his family. Familiarity is always beneficial in this instances, even if O'Brien doesn't have much with his starting quarterback.