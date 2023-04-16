Around the NFL

Linebacker Josh Uche latest Patriots player to express support for Mac Jones as starter: 'He's our quarterback'

Published: Apr 15, 2023 at 09:36 PM
Coral_Smith_1400x1000
Coral Smith

Digital Content Producer

As the football world continues to speculate about the future of the quarterback position in New England, another current Patriots player stepped into the fray to offer his thoughts on the situation.

Linebacker Josh Uche, speaking this week on Patriots Talk Podcast, took the time to express his support for Mac Jones, saying that he believes the young QB has what it takes to continue to lead New England in his third year.

"When it comes to Mac, I love Mac. I mean, he's a competitor. Somebody who I've gone to war with and practiced with," Uche said. "I've seen his work ethic and his tenacity. I think he's a dog. That's me personally, having worked with Mac and knowing what I know about him. Listen, he's a dog. That's all I can say, man. He's our quarterback."

Related Links

Jones sits in a precarious position in New England, as his 2022 performance gave rise to doubts about his ability to be the long-term franchise quarterback.

Jones had a strong first year with the Patriots, leading his team to a playoff berth and earning a Pro Bowl nod for himself, but 2022 was not as promising. He saw a downturn in almost every passing statistic as the offense finished 20th in the league, and he briefly lost his starting role to Bailey Zappe after the rookie initially came in when Jones sprained his ankle.

And therefore, despite there being no official word from the organization yet as to whether Jones will remain the starter, this offseason has been dominated by persistent rumors about coach Bill Belichick shopping him to other teams, the Patriots possibly drafting a QB in two weeks or the team turning to another quarterback on the roster, such as Zappe.

Uche is not the first Pats player to publicly stand behind Jones amid the speculation, as Matthew Judon, Jonathan Jones and the recently retired Devin McCourty have all gone on record saying they believe the 24-year-old can take a step up this year, especially under a new offensive coordinator.

But though he obviously has his own thoughts on the matter, Uche said he recognizes that it's up to the coaches to make what they believe to be the right choice for the future of the team, and all he can do is trust their expertise and focus on his own preparations for the season ahead.

"At the end of the day, it's up to coach Belichick to make the best decision for the team," Uche said. "My job is to be a player. To go out there and do my job. So, leaving the coaching decisions up to them, that's kind of what helped me focus more."

So far, the Patriots locker room has appeared to be in agreement that they believe their quarterback still has what it takes, and therefore deserves to remain the No. 1 QB. But despite the public support, the lack of confirmation from the team in either direction likely means outside discussion will continue right up to the start of the 2023 season.

Related Content

news

Patriots LB Matthew Judon, Vikings RB Dalvin Cook team up to win 'The Catch' fishing competition

Patriots pass rusher and Vikings running back Dalvin Cook teamed up to win the Sport Fishing Championship's "The Catch" tournament on Saturday.

news

Buccaneers LB Shaquil Barrett (Achilles) expects to be back for Week 1: 'I should be ready to go'

A torn Achilles cut Tampa Bay linebacker Shaquil Barrett's year short at the midway point of the Buccaneers' 2022 season, but he believes he'll be back for the start of the 2023 campaign.

news

LB Devin Bush: Playing alongside Bobby Wagner on Seahawks defense will be 'dream come true'

After a couple of down years in Pittsburgh, linebacker Devin Bush wants to prove that he can still be a dynamic player, and he hopes coming to the Seattle Seahawks and playing with Bobby Wagner will be just what it takes to jump-start his career again.

news

Safety Budda Baker requests trade from Cardinals

Pro Bowl safety Budda Baker has requested a trade from the Arizona Cardinals, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday afternoon.

news

Foster Moreau optimistic about Hodgkin lymphoma diagnosis: 'We should be able to get rid of all of it'

Close to a month after Foster Moreau was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma, the tight end has an optimistic outlook. Moreau told "Good Morning America" his cancer has reached stage two, but isn't progressing at a rapid rate.

news

Falcons signing ex-Titans, Steelers OLB Bud Dupree to one-year deal worth up to $5M

Edge Bud Dupree is signing a one-year deal with the Falcons worth up to $5 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, April 14

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Former Buccaneers DT Gerald McCoy announces retirement

Six-time Pro Bowl DT Gerald McCoy announced his retirement from football on Friday after 11 seasons in the NFL. McCoy's 54.5 sacks in Tampa rank him fourth all-time on the franchise's sack list.

news

Lions HC Dan Campbell: Trading Jeff Okudah 'right thing to do right now'

Lions head coach Dan Campbell described trading Jeff Okudah as the "right thing to do" after spending the offseason bolstering Detroit's secondary with other pieces.

news

Colts DT DeForest Buckner on prospect of rebuilding in 2023: 'I hate that word'

The Indianapolis Colts are seen by most as a rebuilding club, but don't tell that to defensive tackle DeForest Buckner.

news

Vikings 'ideally' would have QB of future develop for season behind Kirk Cousins

Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and HC Kevin O'Connell each believe their quarterback of the future would "ideally" spend a year developing under Kirk Cousins. Does that mean Minnesota is going QB in the draft?

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE