2023 NFL Draft

C.J. Stroud, Bryce Young among 17 prospects who will attend 2023 NFL Draft

Published: Apr 13, 2023 at 06:00 PM
Eric Edholm

Lead Draft Writer

Seventeen prospects, including four quarterbacks, will attend the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, Missouri, the league announced on Thursday.

The four QBs -- Kentucky's Will Levis, Florida's Anthony Richardson, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud and Alabama's Bryce Young -- are all expected to hear their names called in Round 1, which begins on April 27.

Other big-name attendees include Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson Jr., Georgia DT Jalen Carter, Texas RB Bijan Robinson and Texas Tech edge rusher Tyree Wilson. Highly rated CBs Devon Witherspoon (Illinois), Christian Gonzalez (Oregon) and Joey Porter Jr. (Penn State), son of the Steelers great, will also attend.

Here's the full list of attendees:

The 2023 draft will be held in the downtown area surrounding iconic Union Station Kansas City and the National WWI Museum and Memorial. The first round begins Thursday, April 27 at 8 p.m. ET. Rounds 2 and 3 will kick off on Friday, April 28, starting at 7 p.m. ET. Rounds 4 through 7 will take place Saturday, April 29, beginning at noon ET.

The draft will be broadcast on NFL Network, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes, with additional live coverage of Rounds 1-7 on NFL+.

The Carolina Panthers are set to make the first overall pick this year after acquiring the selection in a trade with the Bears last month. Click here for the complete seven-round draft order.

