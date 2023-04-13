Patriots sign another signal-caller in Trace McSorley 

McSorley's NFL career has included stops in Baltimore and Arizona, and hasn't inspired much excitement. He's appeared in nine games (one start), completing 51.6 percent of his passes for 502 yards, one touchdown and five interceptions. The 6-foot quarterback can be deployed as a gadget thanks to his mobility, but isn't seen as a viable passer at the professional level.

The Patriots have a history of adding interesting backup quarterbacks, who typically spent most of their time in New England sitting behind Tom Brady. Since Brady left for Tampa, New England has turned to a number of passers, including Jones, Zappe, Cam Newton, Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer. Former college quarterback Julian Edelman was used as a gadget player who threw an occasional pass, but largely filled a receiver role.