Patriots sign another signal-caller in Trace McSorley 

With uncertainty swirling around the Patriots' quarterback situation, New England added another signal-caller Thursday.
The Patriots signed Trace McSorley, the team announced Thursday.
McSorley isn't expected to threaten for the starting job, which remains Mac Jones' role for the time being, despite Bill Belichick declining to name Jones the starter entering 2023. Bailey Zappe also exists as a possible option at the position.
McSorley's NFL career has included stops in Baltimore and Arizona, and hasn't inspired much excitement. He's appeared in nine games (one start), completing 51.6 percent of his passes for 502 yards, one touchdown and five interceptions. The 6-foot quarterback can be deployed as a gadget thanks to his mobility, but isn't seen as a viable passer at the professional level.
The Patriots have a history of adding interesting backup quarterbacks, who typically spent most of their time in New England sitting behind Tom Brady. Since Brady left for Tampa, New England has turned to a number of passers, including Jones, Zappe, Cam Newton, Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer. Former college quarterback Julian Edelman was used as a gadget player who threw an occasional pass, but largely filled a receiver role.
McSorley could be another player who could be inserted into the lineup in such a manner. Otherwise, he's a depth addition who will mostly be relied upon during training camp for a team that never shies from adding players at the bottom of the depth chart in order to see if they'll develop into a better option over time.