Bill Belichick: Patriots have 'moved on' after loss of two OTAs for offseason violation

The Patriots were reportedly penalized because of coaches' scheduling that resulted in players spending more time at the facility than allowed, ESPN's Mike Reiss reported last week. In addition, Belichick was also fined $50,000, per Reiss.

Patriots assistant Joe Judge was reportedly the coach at fault, Boston Sports Journal's Greg Bedard reported, as Judge allegedly conducted special teams meetings that caused players to be at the tam facility longer than the maximum four hours.

Asked Wednesday what Judge's role with the team is, Belichick declined to offer any details, including Judge's official title.

"He'll do whatever I ask him to do," Belichick said. "It might change from time to time, he'll be involved in a lot of things."

After two seasons as Giants head coach, Judge returned to New England in 2022 as an offensive assistant and quarterbacks coach. The Patriots offense struggled throughout the 2022 season, finishing 17th in points scored and 26th in total yards. Judge had worked primarily in special teams during his previous stint in Foxborough from 2012-19.

"Joe is great. Smart guy, got a lot of experience," Belichick said of his longtime assistant. "Do whatever we need him to do, and he can do a lot. So he will."