Around the NFL

Bill Belichick: Patriots have 'moved on' after loss of two OTAs for offseason violation

Published: May 31, 2023 at 11:58 AM
Headshot_Author_JEREMY-BERGMAN_1400x1000
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addressed the media on Wednesday for the first time since New England was docked two organized team activities sessions for violating offseason rules.

Belichick took responsibility for the loss of practices on May 25 and May 30 and expressed a desire to put it behind him.

"The whole situation is in the past," Belichick told reporters. "It's resolved and we've moved on."

Related Links

The Patriots were reportedly penalized because of coaches' scheduling that resulted in players spending more time at the facility than allowed, ESPN's Mike Reiss reported last week. In addition, Belichick was also fined $50,000, per Reiss.

Patriots assistant Joe Judge was reportedly the coach at fault, Boston Sports Journal's Greg Bedard reported, as Judge allegedly conducted special teams meetings that caused players to be at the tam facility longer than the maximum four hours.

Asked Wednesday what Judge's role with the team is, Belichick declined to offer any details, including Judge's official title.

"He'll do whatever I ask him to do," Belichick said. "It might change from time to time, he'll be involved in a lot of things."

After two seasons as Giants head coach, Judge returned to New England in 2022 as an offensive assistant and quarterbacks coach. The Patriots offense struggled throughout the 2022 season, finishing 17th in points scored and 26th in total yards. Judge had worked primarily in special teams during his previous stint in Foxborough from 2012-19.

"Joe is great. Smart guy, got a lot of experience," Belichick said of his longtime assistant. "Do whatever we need him to do, and he can do a lot. So he will."

Starting Wednesday, New England has six days of voluntary OTAs remaining before mandatory minicamp kicks off on June 12.

Related Content

news

Jets coach Robert Saleh 'very optimistic' RB Breece Hall (ACL) will be ready Week 1

Jets coach Robert Saleh on Wednesday said Breece Hall (ACL) is looking strong at OTAs and that he's "very optimistic" the RB will be ready for Week 1.

news

Commanders WR Terry McLaurin says QB Sam Howell has 'taken the bull by the horns' this offseason

Commanders star wide receiver Terry McLaurin details how second-year QB Sam Howell has stepped his game up this offseason with a chance at winning the starting role.

news

WR Tyler Boyd: Bengals 'one-upped' rival Chiefs in signing Orlando Brown Jr.

Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd reflected on the signing of former Chiefs offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. in free agency. "I loved it," Boyd said.

news

Saints QB Jameis Winston: 'I know that I'm still a starting quarterback in this league'

Quarterback Jameis Winston signed a one-year contract with the Saints, but that doesn't mean he's resigned to be a backup for the rest of his career.

news

Bengals WR Tyler Boyd focused on 2023 Super Bowl aspirations, not future contract talks: 'This is my home for now'

Heading into the final year of his contract with Cincinnati, Bengals WR Tyler Boyd spoke Tuesday about his desire to stay in the Queen City, his hopes that the Bengals will move beyond their recent heart-breaking playoff defeats this year and his personal regret from last year's loss to the Chiefs.

news

Dennis Allen: Ex-Raiders HC Jon Gruden attended recent Saints OTAs to aid offense with Derek Carr

Former Raiders head coach Jon Gruden was present during New Orleans' organized team activities last week, Saints head coach Dennis Allen confirmed to reporters on Tuesday.

news

Deshaun Watson 'would love' to have free-agent WR DeAndre Hopkins sign with Browns

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson told reporters Tuesday that he "would love" to see former teammate DeAndre Hopkins sign with Cleveland.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, May 30

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Jaguars' Doug Pederson being cautious with Calvin Ridley in OTAs: 'Just want to be careful with him'

The Jacksonville Jaguars have big plans for Calvin Ridley in 2023, but after the wideout missed all of the 2022 campaign, the club is easing him back into offseason workouts.

news

Steelers WR George Pickens sets Year 2 goal to make Pro Bowl: I feel like last year 'I got snubbed'

George Pickens enjoyed a solid rookie campaign, but the Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver is ready to make a second-year leap after feeling snubbed from the Pro Bowl during his first time around.

news

CB Xavien Howard on Dolphins' skill players: 'Man, it's like a race car game'

The Miami Dolphins already boasted speed at receiver with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, two of the fastest players in the NFL. Then the Fins went out and drafted running back Devon Achane, who blazed a 4.32 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More