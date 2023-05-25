Around the NFL

Patriots lose two days of OTAs for violating offseason rules

Published: May 24, 2023 at 09:47 PM
Bobby Kownack

Digital Content Producer

The Patriots have lost two of their organized team activities sessions just a couple days into Phase 3 of the NFL's offseason program.

The NFL docked two of New England's 10 scheduled OTAs due to a violation of offseason rules, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The exact nature of the violation has not been reported.

According to a team release, the club will no longer conduct practice on May 25 or May 30 and will instead resume its offseason schedule next Wednesday.

The Patriots, who began OTAs on May 22 and had undergone two practices before the punishment was handed down, will now have just six more practices to work on the field together before they open up three-day mandatory minicamp on June 12.

Two teams last year were docked practices for violation of non-contact rules -- the Cowboys and the Bears. Live contact is not permitted at OTAs, but teams are allowed to run 7-on-7, 9-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills.

Head coach Bill Belichick will speak to the media following the resumption of New England's OTAs on May 31.

